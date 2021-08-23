Our favourite Bollywood foodie, Tara Sutaria is back on Instagram with her food adventures. With over 6.2 million followers, the actress loves to show her fans what all tasty food she enjoys throughout her day. In the past, we have caught her binging on burgers and pizzas just like we do, making her more relatable to her followers. Last week, we saw the Parsi actress celebrate the Parsi New Year's/ Navroze with a lavish lunch. And this week, she has intrigued us with more delicious food that leaves us wanting more!











Tara Sutaria uploaded a story of her decadent Sunday dinner that made us drool and we are sure that when you will have a look at it you will too! The image had many plates, with only one plate in focus. The plate is filled with a rice dish, some grilled tomatoes, raw onions, green chillies and juicy pieces of long kebabs. Have a look at the image yourself:

Koobideh kebab and berry pulao

The image is captioned "Koobideh and berry pulao with spicy chilli! Pure joy... Always grateful for the food on our table" Now you must be wondering what is koobideh? Koobideh is an Iranian kebab made from keema. The preparation of koobideh requires fine keema, salt, black pepper, finely grated onion and an egg. Once the ingredients are mixed properly, the mixture is left to marinate overnight. The overnight marination allows the meat to absorb the flavours. Traditionally, koobideh is grilled on wide, flat skewers. It is served with chelow, an Iranian rice dish, and accompanied with grilled tomatoes and onions. Tara Sutaria ate her koobideh in the same manner, but she decided to pair it with berry pulao rather than chelow.

Tara Sutaria's humble personality and her grounded nature are expressed through the gratitude she shows towards her food and her culture. Not only did her delicious plate of food made us hungry for koobideh, but it also made us love her more. Who thought Tara Sutaria could be more lovable than she already is!