Grilled, pan-fried or deep-fried, whatever the cooking style be - kebabs are a dish that rules over everyone's heart. Filled with bhuna masala and a perfect balance of spices - kebabs just melt in your mouth in the first bite. These delectable kebabs are best served with spicy green chutney and onions. Whether it is seekh kebab, shami kebab or Tangri kebab - there are tons of options to choose from. People have come to love this one dish so much that there are even vegetarian versions of it! Yes, you read it right- vegetarian kebabs do exist and are very delicious. So, today, for you- we bring you a recipe of pyaazi kebab, a vegetarian version of kebabs hailing all the way from Peshawar.





Pyazi kebab may sound like something which could be a mix of potatoes, soy chunks, spices and whatnot! But you would be surprised to know that this dish is just made out of onions and light spices. It is crunchy to have and goes well with roti, naan and chutney. This dish will surely be a hit at any party and will impress your family!

Here Is The Recipe Of Pyazi Kebab | Pyazi Kebab Recipe

First, you would need to thinly slice onions and then spread these slices on a plate. Lightly rub with lemongrass, red chilli, green chilli, ginger, and keep aside for 5-10 minutes. Then add sweet soda and cumin seeds, fresh coriander, nutmeg, Makai ka atta and refined flour. Mix this well. Now, sprinkle salt on each slice just before cooking. Form some tikkis out of this batter and fry them twice in desi ghee.





Your pyaazi kebabs are ready to be served and devoured! Enjoy them with chutney and garnish with coriander leaves.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked them!