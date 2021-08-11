Tara Sutaria just might be the most relatable foodie on social media. She loves food as much as you and I do and it is this mutual love for food that makes her fans love her even more. She keeps giving us updates on her latest food adventures and recently she did the same. She made her followers drool by posting an Instagram story of her delicious dinner, and later on, she gave a glimpse of her scrumptious dessert.





She shared a picture of a juicy burger along with three big boxes of crispy fries. One of the boxes had generous dollops of liquid cheese that made the crispy fries look even more delicious! She tagged two people, one of them being her make-up artist, letting us know that she is sharing all the food. But, we kind of wish that we could enjoy all that food, completely to ourselves, and share with no one! She draws a heart across the image, expressing her love for the food and adds a good night sticker as well. See the image below:

Cheesy fries and burger look delicious.

Later on, she posted an image of her dessert for the night and wrote a caption about it. We are sure no one would disagree with what Tara Sutaria had to say about her dessert. See for yourself:

Tara Sutaria relishes ice cream biscuit.

Yes! She ate an ice cream sandwich! Our childhoods are filled with memories of coming back from school and buying an ice cream sandwich for ourselves! There is a certain joy that an ice cream sandwich gives that biscuits and ice creams cannot give on their own. Therefore, we agree when Tara Sutaria says “Say what you this is still the best dessert ever”. Tara Sutaria resonates with her fans ideas and thoughts about food, and that is one of the many reasons why we love her!