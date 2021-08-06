Actress Tara Sutaria gave fans a glimpse of boyfriend Aadar Jain's birthday celebration. The Student Of The Year actress' Instagram Stories are dedicated to the low-key party the couple had with their friends. In one of the posts, we can spot the gang enjoying a barbeque by the poolside at night. Tara Sutaria along with others were captured relishing some delicious chicken. She captioned the social media post as, “Boys.” The actress also added the emojis of poultry leg and poolside. In another of the snaps, she is seen feeding cake to the birthday boy.

It seems like the actress is a huge fan of chicken recipes. Just a while back, Tara Sutaria shared a visual of her food craving of the day. And no points for guessing that it was obviously a plate of fried chicken. She added the sticker, “Do not disturb” along with the caption that read, “When you've devoured eight and still crave the ninth... Say what you want, fried chicken will always be food for the soul.”

Not just fried chicken and burgers, but Tara Sutaria cannot resist pizzas. She was previously spotted having the cheesy delicacy for breakfast on the sets of Ek Villain Returns. The video only proved to the world that the actress is in love with the yummy Margherita pizza she ordered for herself.







Tara Sutaria's obsession with food is prominent. However, she is equally passionate about cooking. Earlier, the actress prepared a hot and spicy chicken delicacy for her loved ones and shared it with her Insta fam. Well, the way to her heart definitely goes through food.