After the slowdown of Bollywood due to COVID-19, film shootings are picking pace out of the fear of the third wave. The Bollywood actors who had been inactive on screen are now busy shooting many projects at a time. Tara Sutaria was recently seen enjoying a cheesy Margherita pizza on the set of EK Villian 2. The movie was meant to release in 2020 but due to complications of the pandemic, it had to be delayed. Today, Tara Sutaria was caught at the set of another movie, doing the thing she loves the most, that is eating!





She posted a story on Instagram of herself, where she was enjoying a juicy burger from McDonald's over the tune of the song "Yummy" by Justin Bieber. We can see her open a box of filet-o-fish burger as she gives an adorable reaction to the sight of it and she bites in and expresses a sense of satisfaction. She captions the Instagram story to “Why is this my natural excited reaction to any and all food”. Here are some images of her cute reaction:

She later reposted Shraddha Inder Mehta's story (Tara Sutaria's make-up artist) as her story, where she was eating fries from McDonald's as well. The boomerang had Tara Sutaria tagged and the “#HeroPanti2” along with the caption “truth be told”. See the image below:

By the looks of Tara Sutaria's and her make-up artist's Instagram stories, Tara Sutaria has started shooting for Heropanti 2 as well, the sequel to the Tiger Shroff starring Heropanti. The first movie was released in 2014 and had Kriti Sanon as the leading lady along with Tiger Shroff. The sequel is now being released 7 years later on the tentative date of 3rd December 2021. This year has been a big year for Tara Sutaria as she is the leading lady of not one but two movies that are meant to be released this year. She has been working hard and like most of us, she chooses McDonalds to be her comfort food. Who thought Bollywood stars would also enjoy fast-food chains like McDonald's just like us?





