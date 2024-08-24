Food plays a key role in the Sindhi festival of Thadri. This year, Thadri falls on August 25, 2024. On this day, people in the Sindhi community do not use the gas stove and no cooking is to be done in the kitchen. All the food eaten on Thadri is prepared one day in advance and is eaten cold without reheating. It is believed that this food will help keep the body cool from within. Followers also pray to Goddess Sheetala, who is believed to provide coolness to our body and mind, helping to prevent or heal heat-related diseases like Chickenpox or sores.





After cooking the food a day before the festival, the gas stove is covered and water is sprinkled on the burner. Sprinkling the water on the stove signifies the cooling down of elements like heat and anger. The next morning, on the day of Thadri, a Pooja is performed on this gas stove with flowers, sindoor, rice grains, etc.

Thadri 2024: Here Are Some Popular And Delicious Sindhi Dishes Eaten On Thadri:

1. Mitho Lolo

Mitho Lolo is a sweet and thick flatbread, popular in Sindhi cuisine. It is also called Mithi Roti. The thick texture of the roti is similar to a cookie. The Lolo is prepared using wheat flour and a generous amount of jaggery and ghee, along with fennel seeds and cardamom. It can be eaten directly or paired with chilled Boondi Raita.

2. Koki

Sindhi Koki is the salty and savoury version of Mitho Lolo. It is like a thicker and denser version of pyaaz wali roti. Koki has a crispy exterior and a softer interior. The Koki dough is prepared with whole wheat flour, gram flour, ghee, and salt and flavoured with ingredients like carom seeds, cumin seeds, chopped onion and coriander leaves. The flatbread is not soft like a regular roti or puri. Instead, it easily breaks and crumbles like a soft cookie.

3. Taryal Bhindi

Crispy, fried Bhindi or Okra is also a popular Sindhi dish. To make this instant and delicious dish, chopped Bhindi is fried with finely chopped onions and seasoned with spices like chaat masala, red chilly powder, coriander powder and salt.

4. Taryal Patata

Just like fried okra, Taryal Patata is a Sindhi-style fried potato dish. This flavourful dry sabzi is made with a combination of potatoes, hot peppers, salt, oil, garam masala, amchur powder, red chilli powder, coriander, and turmeric. Taryal Patata is a must-have side dish for all Sindhi meals.

5. Besani

Another Sindhi flatbread especially prepared on Thadri is Besani. As the name suggests, Besani is made using besan or gram flour, combined with coriander leaves, onion, green chillies, salt and ghee. It pairs well with all the sabzis prepared for Thadri.

6. Boondi Raito

Boondi Raito (Raita) is a much-needed cooler to add to your Thadri meal. Made with yogurt, ground spices and crunchy boondi, the thick and chilled raita provides an instant cooling effect to the body and pairs deliciously well with all the fried dishes.





Enjoy all these delicious foods for a hearty and happy Thadri 2024!