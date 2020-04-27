Ever Tried Koki? A Sindhi Breakfast Bread That Is All Things Crispy, Healthy And Yummy!

Koki is a Sindhi flat-bread mostly relished with yogurt

Highlights Koki looks like a paratha but differs in terms of texture and ingredients

Sindhi koki is a breakfast dish

Koki can be enjoyed as a standalone snack too

Sindhi cuisine is a potpourri of many flavours and local influences. Sindh, which is now a part of Pakistan, has been an integral part of India until the partition. There are many popular Sindhi delicacies that have been treasured by Sindhi families since time immemorial across both sides of the border. You must have heard of and relished some really popular ones like Sindhi kadhi or dal pakwan, but Sindhi cuisine is a little more broader and wholesome than a range of fiery curries and rich dals. There's a wide range of dishes unique to the cuisine that you are definitely bound to drool. Koki is one such delicious breakfast staple that looks like a paratha, but is not. It has texture of a biscuit and is rolled out very thin before it is roasted in a griddle. It is made with health whole-wheat flour, onions, coriander leaves and some spices. It is often enjoyed with papad and a hot cup of tea. Koki-papad is a crispy treat you would want to start all yours mornings with. And if you are in a mood to indulge, you can also pair it with chilled yogurt, pickle or chutney.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Delicious Sindhi Kadhi At Home (Recipe Video Inside)





It is fairly easy to make koki at home, and guess what! You do not even need to roll it out in perfect round circles. Traditional Koki is supposed to be super thin and crunchy, it is absolutely okay if you are not able to make round kokis from the stuffed dough.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Dal Pakwan, Traditional Lentil-Based Sindhi Breakfast





How To Make Koki At Home (Step-by-step Recipe):

Ingredients:





½ cup of whole wheat flour (atta)

¼ cup of gram flour or besan

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoon of fresh coriander leaves

1 green chilly finely chopped

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp dried pomegranate seeds (anardana)

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

1 tsp ghee

Method:





1. To make koki at home, you need to grind a dough using atta, besan, freshly chopped onions, freshly chopped coriander leaves, cumin seeds, red chilly powder, salt, anardana and green chillies. It is easier to take all the ingredients together in one big bowl and start kneading. Make a firm dough, you can add some oil to the dough to make kneading easier





2. Now, pull out small balls out of the dough and roll them in small round discs, these should not be too thick.





3. Grease a griddle with a bit of ghee. Ghee or clarified butter is said to be a healthier alternative to oil, it also lends a delicious richness to your breads or curries.





4. Once you have greased your tawa well, roast the koki on both sides, until they are brown and crisp.





5. Once it is down, switch off the flame and serve the Sindhi koki hot, with the side of yogurt, and start your morning on a delish note. Make sure you chop your onions nicely and evenly.







