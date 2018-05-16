The Fast Food & Cafe Convention Bangalore Draws To A Close

A panel discussion was a fun dialogue surrounding the growing trend of Healthy Eating.

One of the interesting features of this day-long event is its 'Breakout Sessions'. These are smaller sessions helmed by experts to help participants gather deeper insight into topics that have no easy answers. Leaders are open to all kinds of questions from interested participants allowing for maximum knowledge sharing. This year's breakout sessions included one by Shrey Aggarwal, founder of The Belgian Waffle Co. Shrey held an insightful session on the pros and cons of going ahead with a franchise model for expansion vis-a-vis a model where you run and own all the outlets yourself as a brand. Recounting his own journey from 20 outlets to now over a 100 plus outlets in the country, he shared how his vision of expansion was most supported by adopting this method. He also shared tips on how to maintain quality and consistency of product across all outlets.