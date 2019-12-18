New in Town: The Gourmet Fare At Mesa Wine Bistro, Aerocity Makes A Startling Impression

This new bistro nestled in Aerocity's Worldmark 3 is your place to be

Delhi's first wine tapas bar, Mesa bistro is making all the right noise among gourmands of the city. If you call yourself a wine lover, this new bistro, nestled in Aerocity's Worldmark 3, is your place to be. Now when almost all restaurants of Aerocity are putting their best foot forward when it comes to cocktails and spirits, what is so exciting about Mesa? Well, this newbie in town is sourcing its wine from all over the world. Most of these exquisite wines are rare to find anywhere else in the country. Spread across two floors, Mesa is an urban chic bistro. Grey walls, white upholstery and mood lighting make this an ideal place to unwind with a glass of wine and some memorable nibbles.





We started off with roasted beetroot and ricotta salad. Made with a mix of beetroots, tossed with rocket leaves and hazelnut vinaigrette, this winter salad is full of crunch and fresh flavours. You can also try the coronation chicken salad, made with an eclectic mix of roasted tomatoes, grilled chicken, mango chutney and curry mayo dressing. It makes for an exciting creamy and tarty blend. We also tried their Spanish Chorizo and caramelised onions pizza. Instead of mozzarella, Mesa chose to throw in some cheddar. While combination works in totality, we really wish the portion size was slightly bigger. If you are hoping for a big (read: shareable) pizza, you are likely to be disappointed. From their Tapas section, we tried our hands their chilli burrata which is served with the side of toasted bread. Deliciously creamy and packed with a fresh punch of edamame, crispy onions and home-made mint pesto, this burrata is unbelievably comforting. You must also go for their bubbling paprika prawns. Sizzling hot and saucy, this is a must-try for prawn lovers.





Moving on to mains, we really enjoyed their chicken parmigiana. Crispy chicken strips laced over with spicy marinara, mozzarella and edamame. Exquisitely balanced, the chicken parmigiana happens to be one of their hot-sellers. We also tried the summer gallete. Gallete is kind of a savoury, stuffed pastry. At Mesa, they have given it their own spin by using the flour, to make a thin crisp covering for morel mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella.







For desserts, we ordered a Madagascar and would like to call it our best decision of the evening. Be it for its textures or flavours, this dessert is brimming with brilliance. The chocolate mousse with a mystery mix of pink peppercorns and coffee anglaise is delectable. It is served with an expresso ice cream. Do try.





Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi





Cost For Two: INR 1500









