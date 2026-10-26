Before Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister of India and Sonia Gandhi emerged as one of the country's most prominent political figures, their story began in a small restaurant in Cambridge, England - The Varsity, a Greek restaurant that was popular with students from India and across Europe.

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It was here that a mutual friend introduced her to Rajiv Gandhi. What followed was a friendship that gradually turned into a relationship, eventually bringing the two together in marriage. Decades later, Sonia Gandhi has returned to that memory, sharing details of their first meeting in a video on social media.





In an X post, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson spoke about her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, scheduled for release on November 10. Along with old photographs and personal recollections, she offered a glimpse into the early days of her relationship with Rajiv, taking readers back to the restaurant where it all began.

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"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you," she said.

How A Search For Italian Food Led Sonia Gandhi To Rajiv Gandhi

Finding familiar food in England was not easy for Sonia Gandhi in the 1960s. Restaurants were relatively few, and she was keen to find somewhere that served dishes closer to the Italian food she was accustomed to.





"I was constantly looking for a place where I could find some food which was closer to my kind of food, Italian food in that case and then we discovered this place. It was a Greek restaurant," she recalled.





"And so, we discovered this place-Varsity Restaurant. It was a Greek restaurant where many European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant," she said.





Recalling their first meeting, Sonia spoke about the immediate connection she felt with Rajiv. A mutual friend introduced them, and the two began spending time together, attending parties with their circle of friends.





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The Varsity Restaurant: Does It Still Exist?





The Varsity Restaurant on St Andrew's Street is now closed, according to reports. Once a popular name among Cambridge diners, it is remembered as one of the city's long-standing independent restaurants, with a traditional setting and home-style cooking influenced by British, French and Cypriot cuisines.





While its Greek identity was part of the story Sonia Gandhi recalled, the restaurant's appeal extended beyond one cuisine. Old reviews mention dishes such as courgette and feta croquettes served with minted Greek yoghurt and pickled cucumber, sweet potato fondant with Swiss chard, and pork belly. Chocolate mousse was among the desserts diners remember.





The restaurant may no longer welcome diners, but its place in Sonia Gandhi's personal history gives it a story that goes well beyond its menu.



