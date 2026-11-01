What if a food shop sold just two items every day and still managed to attract thousands of customers? That is exactly what happens at College Road Samose Wala in Ludhiana. Located in the Civil Lines area, this popular shop serves only samosas and gulab jamuns, yet stays busy from morning to evening.

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According to a content creator, the shop sells more than 2000 pieces of these two treats every day. Preparing the samosa filling alone takes a lot of work, as the team of four uses around 50 kg of potatoes to cook daily.





Their samosas are known for their taste, while the gulab jamuns are loved for their soft texture and sweetness. As per the creator, they are so soft that they almost melt in your mouth. Despite having a very small menu, this Ludhiana food spot has won hearts with just two items.

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Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Remember going there in the mid 90s.”





Another shared, “These samosas taste better with chutney than dahi.”





“This is tasty. Outer layer is very crispy and thin unlike other places, chutney is very very yummy,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Not sure now, but earlier they were the best, all our childhood we used to love them.”





Another mentioned, “Reminded me of my old days. It's few minutes away from my house.”





One more added, “I've been eating here for 50 years.”





College Road Samose Wala has also caught the attention of celebrities as well. Earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sanjeev Seth visited the shop and shared a video on social media. He was seen enjoying the samosa and praised their simple potato filling and crispy outer layer.

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If anyone planing to visit College Road Samose Wala, the shop is opened everyday between 11 and 7 pm.