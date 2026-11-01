Sandeep Jangala moved to Hyderabad with a dream of becoming an IAS officer, but he failed to get a good rank. After leaving his first tech startup, he found a new path with his wife, Sonia Lamba. In 2022, the couple started Yummy Bee, a food business that makes desserts without sugar, maida, gluten or preservatives.

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The idea came from their efforts to find healthier sweets for their daughter. Even when buying birthday cakes, Sandeep and Sonia preferred homemade options because they wanted to avoid unwanted ingredients. This encouraged Sandeep to try baking healthy treats in his own kitchen.





Speaking with Startup Pedia, Sandeep Jangala said, “For our kids, we always wanted something healthy. Even to give them a cake, we would go for a home-baked one to avoid preservatives. We wanted to serve food that we could also serve to our own family and children.”

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As the couple kept experimenting, they saw a chance to turn their idea into a business. They wanted to offer people desserts that were healthier but still tasted good.

“We avoid refined sugar, maida and preservatives in recipes while incorporating millet-based ingredients and alternative sweeteners,” said Sandeep Jangala.





Instead of spending a lot of money to open a cafe, Sandeep Jangla and Sonia Lamba first started Yummy Bee as a cloud kitchen to see people's response, which was better than they expected. This gave the couple confidence to take their business further. They then decided to open their first physical store in Hyderabad.





The cafe also started attracting celebrities and gave them much needed attention and encouraged Sandeep and Sonia to grow their business. After seeing the response in Hyderabad, they decided to open another outlet in Bengaluru.





To manage food preparation at both locations, the company uses a central kitchen system. This means the food is prepared at one main kitchen instead of getting made separately at each store in both the cities.





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After Sandeep Jangla and Sonia Lamba initially spent nearly Rs 1 Crore on setting up their kitchen facilities and developing new products before growing the business. According to Sandeep, Yummy Bee earned around Rs 23 crore in revenue during the 2025-26 financial year.





The company is now valued at approximately Rs 130 crore.