Sonakshi Sinha is ready to learn a new skill, and this time, it is cooking. The actress recently shared a fun video on YouTube in which she is seen learning how to cook from her mother, Poonam Sinha. From cutting vegetables to making dal and rice, Sonakshi tries to do everything herself, while her mother guides her through the process.

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For her first cooking lesson, Sonakshi picks dal, rice and gawar ki sabzi. She says it is one of her favourite meals. The video starts with Sonakshi sharing her plan to learn cooking. She then calls her mother and gives her a surprise. "Are you ready to hear the words that you have been waiting to hear your whole life? I need you to come here and teach me how to cook," she tells her mother.





Sonakshi tells her that she wants to learn everything from scratch. "If I am left alone on an island without anyone else and without any support, I need to be able to live," she says.







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Sonakshi Sinha's First Cooking Lesson Is Full Of Funny Moments





Sonakshi starts with cutting gawaar. Her mother shows her how to remove the ends and cut the vegetable into small pieces. She then moves on to washing rice and preparing it for cooking. Her mother explains how much water is needed to cook the rice. The two then start making gawaar ki sabzi. Sonakshi learns how to use mustard oil, garlic, tomatoes, coriander powder and salt. She is also scared of hot oil splashing while adding the vegetables to the pan.





Sonakshi also struggles to switch on the gas stove. This becomes one of the funniest parts of the video.





While cooking, Sonakshi talks about why she never learnt cooking earlier. She recalls that her mother would often tell her to learn cooking by talking about her future husband and mother-in-law. "I don't want to learn it for them. I want to learn it because I should know how to cook," she says.





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Sonakshi Makes Dal And Learns How To Prepare Tadka





After the sabzi and rice, Sonakshi starts preparing moong dal. Her mother teaches her how to wash the dal and add water, salt, turmeric and red chilli. She also adds ginger and fresh coriander to it. Once the dal is cooked, her mother teaches her how to prepare tadka with ghee, curry leaves, cumin seeds and red chilli.





After finishing the meal, Sonakshi names her cooking series 'Served Piping Hot'. Her mother also asks her to try making the same dishes on her own the next day.





This is not the first time Sonakshi has entered the kitchen with her mother. In 2015, she appeared on Farah Khan's cooking show Farah Ki Daawat, where she prepared Sindhi curry and aloo tuk with her mother.





What are your thoughts on Sonakshi Sinha's foodie adventures? Let us know in the comments below.