Happy birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The actress turns 53 on November 1. She has always been admired for her beauty and fitness. Many people are curious about her diet and how she manages to stay fit. When it comes to food, Aishwarya reportedly prefers simple home-cooked meals. She does not follow an extreme diet and likes to include dal, chapati, vegetables and fruits in her daily meals. She also avoids too much junk food and prefers eating small portions at regular intervals. The actor starts her day with a glass of warm water with honey and lemon. She also makes sure not to skip breakfast and keeps her dinner light. On her birthday, here's a look at what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly eats in a day.
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What Aishwarya eats in a day
Aishwarya starts her day with a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lemon. She then has brown bread toast and oats for breakfast. She makes sure not to skip her morning meal and prefers eating foods that are rich in protein and fibre, according to Cosmopolitan.
For lunch, the actor likes simple ghar ka khana. Her meal usually includes dal, chapati and boiled vegetables. She prefers home-cooked food over oily and fried dishes. She also keeps a check on her food portions and eats smaller meals at regular intervals.
Aishwarya likes to keep her dinner light. According to earlier reports about her diet, she usually has grilled fish with brown rice. She also eats fresh seasonal fruits and dry fruits between meals whenever she feels hungry.
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The actor is not a big fan of fatty food and junk food. Instead, she prefers fresh fruits, vegetables and juices. She also drinks plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.
Aishwarya also makes time for physical activity. She prefers yoga over intense gym workouts. Her fitness routine reportedly includes morning walks, jogging and around 45 minutes of yoga, including power yoga. She has also tried functional training and cardio workouts.
Whether it's choosing ghar ka khana over processed foods or making time for yoga, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wellness philosophy appears rooted in consistency.