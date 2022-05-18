Monkey Shoulder, a free-spirited, fun-loving blended malt owned by William Grant & Sons, announces the fifth season of its biggest event ever - the Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Championship - in India from 10th May to 7th June.





Designed to test "the skills that pay the bills", the championship establishes competency in all aspects of what it takes to be a top bartender, through five distinctive levels that focus on ingredients, mixing, pouring, nosing, and of course, acing the perfect serve. But the best part of the competition? No one needs to be a pro to take part! If you love bartending, you already have what it takes to be a Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Champion!





Spread across the country, the championship will see over 650+ competing 'monkeys' from 8 concrete jungles including Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, and Goa. It will be hosted by Monkey Shoulder India Brand Ambassador, Gaurav Sareen and judged by multiple international trailblazers in the industry, including Joe Petch, the Global Brand Ambassador for Monkey Shoulder.

The Bartender Championship tests a number of skills.

The championship began in high spirits as the first round kicked off at YOUnion, New Delhi and Studio XO Bar, Gurugram, as numerous bartenders from popular bars and restaurants, competed against the best of the best in one of the most exhilarating ambiences ever.





The highest scorer from New Delhi, Shubham Narke, shares his thoughts on the championship, "The Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Championship is like no other! Thanks to them, I have had a chance to not only rub shoulders with the finest-in-the-game but also showcase my passion on a renowned stage!"





On the other hand, the finalist from Gurugram, Deepak Mahar, has expressed, "I was over the moon when I heard that the Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Championship was resuming this year! Their unique platform encourages the bartending community to grow and re-invent itself, giving us an opportunity to get a peek into the global scene."





Speaking on the launch of the 2022 season, Gaurav Sareen, Brand Ambassador Monkey Shoulder India said, "As we all know, bartenders are beloved artists in the alco-bev industry. But there is a lot more to it than meets the eye of someone who is known for crafting and serving delectable concoctions. We read, we practice, we experiment to build our knowledge and test our skills at every chance we get. The Monkey Shoulder Ultimate Bartender Championship is no different; it gives bartenders, and those passionate, a chance to put their best tool forward - their senses - to claim the country's biggest title."





Apart from the grand bar takeover, the cheeky 3-day finale in Goa will give top contestants a chance to tour the local distillery, explore the spice trade village, and attend informative sessions on sustainability, health and wellness and the rising bar industry.