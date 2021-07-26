No matter what time of the day it is, one of the questions that always stand on our heads every day is "what should I cook?" Deciding for any meal can be a tedious task. Sometimes we may know what we want to cook, but we won't have the right ingredients to make that dish. While this struggle of finding what to cook continues, today, we bring you a classic Rajasthani dish- besan ki sabzi that you can make either from lunch or dinner. This dish is super easy to make and gives you a burst of flavour in the first bite itself.





Rajasthani cuisine is all about spicy, tangy and buttery flavours. And this besan ki sabzi is no less than that. So while we were searching for some easy recipes to make, we came across this besan ki sabzi made by food vlogger 'Cook With Reshu.'





Besan is one such ingredient that is filled in our dabbas and kept on the shelves of our kitchen. While we usually use this ingredient to make cheelas or pakodas, you can also make a fulfilling bowl of sabzi out of this. And trust us, once you have this, you'll keep coming back to it as it is easy to make and delicious to have. So, without waiting any further, let's get into the recipe of this sabzi!

Here Is The Recipe Of Besan Ki Sabzi | Besan Ki Sabzi Recipe

To make this dish, first, take some besan in a bowl and then add salt, turmeric powder, jeera, heeng, green chillies and red chilli powder. Mic these and slowly add water till a thin consistency is formed. Now in a pan, add some oil, pour in the besan batter, and boil it till it thickens.





Once done, take it out on a tray, spread it and let it cool. After cooling, cut it into pieces.





Then in another pan, add some oil, jeera, heeng, ginger, garlic paste and mix. Then add chopped onion till golden brown. Now throw in the masalas like red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and mix till combined. Then add two blended tomatoes and mix again. Once the oil separates, add some water and then curd. Mix again. Make sure the consistency should be thin. Finally, add the besan pieces in this gravy. Cook for 5 minutes and serve!





Watch the full recipe of besan ki sabzi here:











Make this yummy Rajasthani dish at your home and let us know how you liked it.