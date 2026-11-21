Winter calls for warm and comforting food and nothing beats the joy of enjoying freshly made parathas on a chilly morning. Adding a sweet twist to this winter favourite, a content creator has shared an easy recipe for coconut jaggery parathas.

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Made with the goodness of coconut and jaggery, this delicious preparation is perfect for satisfying winter cravings. “Give your regular paratha a delicious twist with Jaggery Coconut Paratha. Made with fresh coconut, desi ghee, aromatic cardamom and natural sweetness of jaggery. Every bite is a little taste of homemade happiness,” the caption read.

Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients:

- Ghee – 1 tbsp

- Fresh Coconut – 80 g

- Jaggery Powder – 80 g

- Cardamom Powder – 1/4 tsp

- Sesame Seeds – 2 tbsp

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Method of Preparation

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and add 80g freshly grated coconut and saute well until they turn lightly golden. Turn off the gas, then mix in 80g jaggery powder, 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, and 2 tbsp sesame seeds. Mix everything thoroughly and the tasty stuffing is ready.

For the paratha, take wheat flour and knead it well with water. Rest the dough for sometime and take a small portion out of it. Roll it out slightly and fill it generously with the stuffing. Seal the dough ball well and gently roll it out into a round paratha.

Cook the paratha on a hot tawa and apply ghee on both sides. Cook it until the paratha turns golden and crispy. Serve the parathas hot.

The recipe was an instant hit on social media. One user wrote, “Superb…seems delicious.”

Another commented, “So good.”

Someone else added, “Looks yummy.”

An individual added, “This is the number one paratha recipe for winters.”

Another noted, “it is truly delicious.”

Would you like to try this recipe? Let us know.