For the Kapoors, food has never been just about eating. It is part of the family lore. From recipes passed down by elders to dishes that brought family and friends together, the family's culinary traditions have stories to tell. Armaan Jain, a self-confessed foodie and passionate home cook, is bringing one such forgotten recipe back into the spotlight. It is his nani - Krishna Raj Kapoor's Khadda Shahi.





The actor and food enthusiast recently shared a glimpse of the dish, explaining that his family had been trying to rediscover the recipe missing from his nani's recipe book. The long-lost recipe was eventually located, thanks to close family friend Honey Irani, who also invited Armaan Jain, his mother Reema Jain, and their friend Dimple Kapadia to enjoy the dish.

In the video, Armaan talks about his special connection to the recipe. The clip opens to Dimple Kapadia, sitting at the table, and proudly declaring herself the “only true-blooded Kapoor”. Reason? She only “remembered that there was this dish called Khatta Shahi and I used to love it. And finally, we are cracking the recipe now.”





Armaan then reveals the reason behind the excitement. He says, “Because it was missing from my nani's recipe book and we finally located it, and Honey aunty was sweet enough to call us home to eat.”





We then see Honey Irani sitting at the table, pointing at the dish. She says, “And let me tell you that I was the only lucky one who got the recipe for it. And that is the paratha inside.”





Honey adds, “The story behind this is that her [Krishna Raj Kapoor] father-in-law, Prithviraj Kapoor, had done the recipe first.”





To this, Reema adds, “Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar were so obsessed with that they used to be called every time mummy [Krishna Raj Kapoor] made it.” Reema also added that Honey had requested her mother to teach her.





Armaan explained that the dish was prepared by placing meat inside a paratha, wrapping it in a leaf and cooking it in a large pit or khada.





When Armaan recreated it, he gave the traditional preparation a spin. Instead of mutton, he used chicken, marinating it with curd and spices including coriander powder, chicken masala, cumin powder and garam masala. The meat was then placed on a leaf, wrapped tightly in foil and baked for around 20-25 minutes.





What makes the recreation special, though, isn't simply the recipe. It's that a dish that had nearly disappeared from the family's recipe book has now been found, cooked, and shared again.