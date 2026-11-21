Age may bring experience, wisdom, and a treasure trove of memories, but it certainly doesn't have to mean giving up on enjoying good food. Veteran actress Asha Parekh proves that a simple dinner can feel wholesome. At 84, the legendary actress recently gave fans a glimpse of her dinner table in an Instagram post. The meal may not look elaborate, but it is packed with simple choices that can make everyday eating feel balanced without turning it into a chore.





In the image, Asha Parekh sits at a table with a plate featuring a sandwich, salad, and greens, alongside a bowl of soup and a glass of watermelon juice. Along with the picture, Asha Parekh said, “Dinner is always a hot bowl of soup, a healthy portion of sandwich in my favourite multi-grain bread and a refreshing glass of fresh juice.”





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Watch the full post below:

What did Asha Parekh eat?





Her dinner, going by her caption and the photograph, included:

A bowl of hot soup: It was comforting, warm and easy to pair with a light dinner.

A multigrain sandwich: The actress specifically mentions using her favourite multigrain bread.

Fresh salad and vegetables: The plate appears to include lettuce and sliced vegetables alongside the sandwich.

Fresh juice: She describes her drink as a refreshing glass of fresh juice.

The combination makes for a straightforward dinner: something warm, something filling, plenty of fresh produce and a refreshing drink.





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Want to recreate Asha Parekh's dinner at home?

You don't need an elaborate recipe book to put together a similar plate. Here are three easy ideas inspired by the meal:

1. Simple Vegetable Multigrain Sandwich

Take two slices of multigrain bread and layer them with sliced cucumber, tomato, lettuce and other vegetables you enjoy. Add a protein such as paneer, sprouts, grilled chicken or egg if you prefer. Season with pepper, herbs and a light spread. Toast it lightly and serve with a fresh salad.

2. Quick Vegetable Soup

For a simple soup, sauté chopped vegetables such as carrots, beans, peas, tomato and onion. Add water or stock and let everything simmer until tender. Season with salt, pepper and herbs. Blend it if you prefer a smooth soup, or leave the vegetables chunky.

3. Fresh Fruit Juice

For a fresh drink, blend or juice a fruit of your choice and serve immediately. If you want to keep the meal lighter, you can also choose whole fruit or dilute the juice with water instead of adding extra sugar.