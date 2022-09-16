Friday is about to get over, and the two days of bliss are here! The following two days are all about enjoying with friends, family, and, of course, some excellent food. Many foodies like splurging on some of their favourite dishes and recipes during this leisure time. Our favourite meals are always there to instantly elevate our weekend binge sessions, whether we order a fancy dinner or try a quick and easy snack recipe at home. However, if this weekend you wish to try something new, here we have a yummy recipe of chicken Koliwada for you to try. If you are wondering what Koliwada is, then allow us to introduce you to this region of Maharashtra.





The fishermen from a particular region in Maharashtra are generally referred to as "Koliwada." Koliwada dishes are cooked using a variety of zesty and spicy components and make for wonderful dishes. The food is generally crispy and delectable. Since Koliwada is a fisherman's region, most of the recipes are seafood delights. But, besides those dishes, this community is also famous for its yummy Koliwada Chicken. It's a quick and easy recipe that is made using a handful of spices and herbs. It is the perfect appetiser to have when feeling hungry. You can even serve this delight at a party. Check out the full recipe below:

Koliwada Chicken recipe: Here's How To Make Chicken Koliwada

Take gram flour, red chilli powder, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste, salt, yoghurt, and water in a bowl and stir to combine. Mix everything thoroughly. Slices of chicken should be marinated in a separate bowl with red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, and lemon juice. Dip the chicken in the batter and fry till crisp. Once finished, remove the pieces and top with chopped coriander leaves and chaat masala. Serve with onion rings and chutney.





For the full recipe for this crispy chicken delight, click here. Make this recipe, and let us know how it turned out for you!