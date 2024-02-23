When I was little, my mother made sure to incorporate millet into my diet in any way possible. So, on Sundays, it was all about pancakes! The smell of freshly flipped pancakes, whether they were made from chickpea flour or fruit, would lure me out of bed in no time. As I grew older, I became more conscious about what I consume and in what quantity. So, while reminiscing my childhood days, I sought ways to incorporate healthy pancakes into my routine again. This is how I came up with the idea of ragi chocolate pancakes. This easy-to-make pancake recipe is nothing short of chocolatey goodness while also providing the nutrients of ragi. Plus, I once prepared these pancakes for my nieces and nephews, and they loved it! So it's kids-approved! Intrigued? Read on to learn how to make ragi chocolate pancakes!





Also Read: 7 Super Healthy Ragi Breakfast Recipes To Enjoy In Winter

Ragi chocolate pancakes will leave your kids asking for more.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Ragi Chocolate Pancakes An Ideal Breakfast Meal?

Ragi chocolate pancakes make for an amazing breakfast meal option, especially for kids! This is because of the chocolatey taste that comes with the goodness of this millet flour. Ragi flour is packed with fibre and calcium, which isn't just beneficial for your digestive system but also for your skin and hair health. Moreover, the addition of cocoa powder provides a delicious chocolatey twist which appeals to children's taste, while offering anti-oxidants and mood-boosting properties. This makes Ragi Chocolate pancakes ideal for being consumed first thing in the morning, not just for kids but also adults!

How To Make Ragi Chocolate Pancakes Healthier?

While this recipe of ragi chocolate pancakes is typically made for kids, you can make it healthier for yourself by consuming it for breakfast. You can remove sugar from its ingredients and instead opt for natural sweeteners like mashed bananas. To increase the nutritional content of Ragi chocolate pancakes, add mashed sweet potatoes or spinach puree for vitamins and fibre!

Ragi chocolate pancakes can be served with whipped cream or any freshly cut fruit of your choice.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Ragi Chocolate Pancakes At Home: Recipe To Make Ragi Chocolate Pancakes For Kids

Ragi chocolate pancakes are easy to make and so delicious. These pancakes don't require any over-the-top pantry ingredients, and trust us, will leave your kids asking for more. To make ragi chocolate pancakes, mix dry ingredients like ragi flour, cocoa powder, sugar, etc. and add combine it with a mixture of egg, milk, and vanilla extract. Cook the pancakes, one at a time, but make sure not to burn them. Serve them hot!





Need a step-by-step recipe to make Ragi Chocolate Pancakes? Click here to know more.





Will you try this Ragi Chocolate Pancakes recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!





Also Read: 5 Fun Ragi Recipes To Enjoy A Fibre-Rich And High-Protein Lunch