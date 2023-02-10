Fantakuchen is a German cake typically flavoured with fizzy Fanta. It may be called by different names like "Fanta cake," "German orange soda cake" or "Fanta sponge cake." Today, this dessert is mainly observed at children's birthday parties and Karneval celebrations in the country. Adding beverages to cakes is not unheard of, but this combination is certainly unique. You may be wondering why Fanta and not any other aerated drink was chosen for this dessert. It is not always easy to trace the origins of a particular dish. Fortunately, this one not only has a clear history but also an interesting one. Continue reading to find out more.

Why is Fanta so popular in Germany?

Fanta has a fascinating origin story. It was actually invented in Nazi Germany as a last resort to rescue a company from massive financial losses. Long story short, after the USA entered World War II, things got complicated for American businesses operating on German soil. One of them was the famous Coca-Cola company. Nazi officials were threatening their very existence as they were viewed as being on the opponent's side. Trade embargoes were put in place, which meant that a key ingredient for Coca-Cola could no longer be imported into Germany. Thus, the Coca-Cola executives had to come up with new alternatives made of limited resources due to wartime rationing.

What they invented was Fanta (derived from the German word "fantasie", meaning fantasy). The ingredients of the original drink sound far from appetising: scraps of fruit fibres and pulp, beet sugar and elements leftover after cheese production. But the drink itself was a hit, as people thronged to buy it and demand rose exponentially. It was also used in other dishes, as a sweetener or a convenient replacement for ingredients that were not available. Thus, Fanta became the preferred drink of the masses and was later adapted and exported to other countries. German Fanta today is also distinctive because it is dark yellow than orange in colour.





How to make Fantakuchen

To make a German-style Fanta cake, mix the flour, baking powder and orange zest in a bowl. Separately, whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla extract together. Add vegetable oil, Fanta and flour to this mixture. Alternate between these wet and dry ingredients, so that they bind together properly. Ensure that the fizz of the soda does not die out. Pour the batter into a greased pan and bake for around 22-30 minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a layer of vanilla icing. Add sprinkles and nuts on top for extra crunch.

Do try to bake this simple yet incredible dessert. It's sure to be a hit among kids as well adults.