Evening hunger often leads to cravings for fried and unhealthy snacks, but a homemade option like masoor dal tikki can be both tasty and nourishing. This simple recipe brings together protein-rich lentils, paneer and fresh vegetables to create a snack that is filling without feeling heavy. Masoor dal cooks quickly and blends well, making it ideal for fast recipes. The trick is to grind the soaked dal into a slightly coarse mixture rather than a smooth paste. This helps give the tikki a crisp outer layer and a soft inside.





Adding paneer not only improves the flavour but also makes the tikkis softer, while vegetables like carrots, capsicum and onions add freshness and a slight crunch. If the mixture feels too loose, a little besan can be used to bind it properly. These tikkis are shallow-fried, so they need less oil while still turning golden and crisp. This recipe is easy to prepare, suitable for all age groups, and perfect for a healthy evening snack.





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Photo Credit: iStock

Masoor Dal Benefits

Masoor dal is a great source of plant-based protein, making it ideal for those looking to eat healthy without relying on heavy foods. It is rich in fibre, which helps keep you full for longer and supports digestion. The dal also contains iron and essential vitamins, supporting energy levels and overall health. Since it is light and easy to digest, it works well for everyday meals and snacks.

How To Make Masoor Dal Tikki

Ingredients

1 cup red masoor dal

1/2 cup grated paneer

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small carrot, grated

1 small capsicum, finely chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger paste

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

2 tablespoons besan (if needed)

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon oil for shallow frying

Also Read: 5 Protein-Rich Tikkis That Make Everyday Sandwiches More Satisfying





Step-By-Step Recipe





Step 1: Soak the Masoor Dal





Wash the dal properly and soak it in water for about an hour. This softens the dal and makes it easier to grind while also improving the overall texture.





Step 2: Grind the Dal





Drain the water and grind the dal into a slightly coarse mixture. Avoid making a smooth paste, as a coarse texture helps in achieving a crisp finish.





Step 3: Mix Ingredients





Transfer the ground dal to a bowl and add paneer, onion, carrot, capsicum, green chillies, ginger paste and coriander leaves. Mix everything evenly.





Step 4: Add Spices and Bind





Add salt, red chilli powder and cumin powder. If the mixture feels soft, mix in a little besan to bind it well.





Step 5: Shape the Tikkis





Take small portions and shape them into round, flat patties. Keep them uniform for even cooking.





Step 6: Cook Until Crisp





Heat a pan, add a little oil and shallow-fry the tikkis on medium heat. Cook on both sides until they turn golden brown and crisp.





Serving Tip





Serve the hot tikkis with mint chutney or curd dip for extra flavour. You can also pair them with a simple salad to turn this snack into a light and balanced meal.