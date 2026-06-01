In a market crowded with protein bars and functional snacks, two young entrepreneurs from Montreal, Canada, are trying to build a rather unexpected source of protein: cake. As consumers increasingly look for healthier options that do not compromise taste, co-founders Jack Sachs and Alex Lande, who are in their 20s, have launched Bump, a moist, cake-like snack with 170 calories, 6 grams of fibre, and 8g protein.

A Cake With More Protein Than Sugar

For Sachs, the idea was born out of frustration with conventional protein products, reported Forbes. He explains that many available options felt unappealing, often described as chalky and difficult to digest. The duo wanted to create something that people would genuinely enjoy eating, without giving up on health goals.





This led them to a simple yet striking idea: why not turn cake into an everyday protein snack? By combining indulgent flavours with a balanced nutritional profile, Bump is turning a conventional high-sugar treat into a healthy snack.

A Partnership Shaped By Food And Business

The founders bring complementary backgrounds to the venture. Lande's interest in food began early, having spent much of his childhood in the kitchen and eventually pursuing culinary school. Sachs, on the other hand, grew up in an environment where business discussions were part of daily life.





Although the two first met at Lower Canada College, their partnership truly took shape after reconnecting at the gym. Their shared interest in fitness, combined with their individual strengths in culinary development and marketing, laid the foundation for their startup journey.

Perfecting The Recipe For The Protein Cake

Turning cake into a protein-rich snack proved to be far more complex than the idea itself. As per Forbes, the team went through more than 1,500 recipe variations over approximately 18 months. Every element, from flour ratios to types of sweeteners, was tested repeatedly.





Achieving the right texture emerged as one of the biggest challenges. The founders were determined to avoid the dense or dry consistency often associated with protein snacks. Instead, they aimed to replicate the light, satisfying feel of traditional cake. According to Lande, any version that did not meet their own cravings was simply discarded.

Production And Expansion Plans

Bump currently operates out of a 2,000-square-foot commercial facility in Montreal. From preparation and baking to packaging and shipping, the entire process takes place in-house. The brand produces around 500 units a day at present, though the founders note that partnering with a co-manufacturer could significantly scale output to as many as 20,000 units daily.





The company sells its products online as well as in around 40 retail locations across Montreal and Toronto, indicating steady early traction within Canada.

Flavours, Ingredients And Nutritional Approach

At present, Bump offers its protein cakes in chocolate and lemon flavours, with cheesecake expected to be added soon. The choice of cake as a format was intentional, rooted in its emotional and nostalgic appeal. Sachs points out that cake is universally loved, often associated with celebration and comfort.





Nutritionally, the product aims to strike a balance. Compared with traditional cakes, which can contain 35 to 40 grams of sugar, Bump's versions include significantly less-between 6 and 8 grams per serving. The brand uses ingredients such as dates, maple syrup, honey and monk fruit as sweeteners, focusing on what the founders describe as cleaner, more natural sources.

Looking Beyond Canada

While Canada currently serves as the primary market, the founders are already looking ahead. The United States is seen as a major opportunity for expansion, with the Canadian market acting as a testing ground for the brand's concept and growth strategy.

Building A Food Brand With Purpose

Beyond the product itself, both founders emphasise the importance of building a larger narrative, reported Forbes. Sachs says entrepreneurship has given him a strong sense of purpose, while Lande highlights that today's consumers are not just buying products; they are investing in stories and ideas they connect with.