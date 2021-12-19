It's no secret that Malaika Arora takes food as seriously as fitness and fashion. Her love for south Indian delicacies is especially well documented across her social media pages. We have often seen the actress celebrating her Kerala roots — her mother, Joyce, is Malayali — with some amazing food posts, be it a special occasion or otherwise. Malaika got us salivating yet again as she shared a snapshot of her Saturday lunch on Instagram Stories. Her plate included typical Malayali dishes — kappa (made with tapioca), chamandi (chutney), and tayirmor (curd-based curry). She captioned it, “True blue mallu gurl” followed by a red heart emoji.

Malaika Arora enjoyed this south Indian spread

While the portion of the three dishes was moderate, we can absolutely relate to the joy of indulging in traditional food every once in a while. And who doesn't like Malayali food?





On Onam last year, Malaika Arora had shared a series of envy-inducing pictures of special dishes served on a banana leaf. Joining her was her sister Amrita Arora, and their mother Joyce, who had prepared the feast. Malaika captioned the post, “Our table is set”, and thanked her mother “for this lovely spread”. Take a look at Malaika's Onam feast here.





Earlier this year, in February, Malaika Arora tried her hand at cooking a chef-special south Indian curry all the way from Kerala. Wondering what Malaika rustled up? It was a prawn mango drumstick curry that she made by following the recipe of a south Indian chef, Suresh Pillai. To know how the dish turned out and also for its recipe, click here.





Malaika Arora is truly a fan of south Indian food. On another occasion, she devoured a plate full of south Indian food that included red rice, potato palya, rasam, and cabbage thoran. The meal was spread a traditional banana leaf. On the photo, Malaika wrote, “When the heart n the stomach r in sync...” Take a look at the photo of Malaika's lavish south India feast here.





Malaika Arora is a true-blue foodie. However, she doesn't forget to maintain the right balance between indulging and leading a healthy lifestyle. We can't wait for her next food post.