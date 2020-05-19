Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Coconut Rice For A Quick And Light Meal During Summers

Coconut rice is very easy to make and can be prepared in just few minutes

The summer season is here and it is time to indulge in some light and refreshing food that is not only soothing to our soul, but also light on stomach. Although Indian cuisine is known for its spices and flavour, there are certain dishes, which are less spicy but rich in flavour; South Indian food (such as rasam, sambhar, idli, lemon rice, curd rice et al) is one such example. Due to its sweet-spicy-sour flavour and rich aroma, South Indian cuisine is popular among people from every part of India. Hence, we bring you the recipe of classic coconut rice, or as it is called 'thengai sadam' or 'kobbari annam'.





As the name says, thengai sadam is made with freshly grated coconut that makes the rice flavourful and nutritious. For the unversed, this tropical fruit is rich in antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and several minerals. It is dubbed that an average coconut contains around 50 percent water, 35 percent oil, 10 percent carbohydrates and 3.5 percent protein. Hence adding coconut makes the rice good for health too.





How Coconut Rice Is Good For Health:

Addition of coconut makes the rice fibre-rich that helps to speed up the metabolism, making it an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. According to health experts, coconut consumption is good for digestion, stress relief and strengthen immunity and maintaining healthy skin and hair. Hence, this rice, which coconut in it, may also be beneficial for over-all health.





Coconut rice is very easy to make and can be prepared in just few minutes if fresh grated coconut and cooked rice are ready. All you need to do is fry the rice with grated coconut, peanuts, urad dal, chana dal, curry leave, cashew nut and some spices. This dish is also made in regions of Maharashtra during the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Click here for the recipe of coconut rice.

Coconut rice can be served with vegetable korma or avail curry, dahi, papad and some salad. You can also opt for this recipe when you have no time to spend in the kitchen. So try this recipe for a quick lunch during your busy 'work from home' days. Enjoy!



















