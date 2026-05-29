Moringa rice is a simple, flavourful, and nutritious South Indian dish made using moringa leaves, spices, and cooked rice. Known for its earthy taste and health benefits, this recipe is becoming popular among those looking for healthy homemade meals. Moringa leaves, also called drumstick leaves, are packed with vitamins, iron, calcium, and antioxidants that support overall wellness. This dish is light on the stomach yet filling enough for lunch or dinner. The blend of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices gives moringa rice an authentic South Indian flavour. It is easy to prepare with basic kitchen ingredients and can be enjoyed with curd, pickle, or papad for a complete and satisfying meal.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Coconut Rice For A Quick And Light Meal During Summers

Best About Moringa Rice

1. Rich In Nutrients

Moringa leaves are loaded with iron, calcium, vitamin C, and antioxidants that help improve immunity and energy levels naturally.





2. Easy To Digest





This rice dish is light, healthy, and gentle on the stomach, making it suitable for both adults and children.





3. Perfect For Healthy Meals





Moringa rice is a great option for those looking for simple homemade food that is both tasty and nutritious.





4. Quick And Easy To Make





The recipe uses everyday ingredients and does not take much time to prepare, making it ideal for busy days.





5. Authentic South Indian Flavour





The combination of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices gives this dish a traditional South Indian taste and aroma.

How To Make Moringa Rice

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

1 cup moringa leaves (washed and dried)

1 onion finely chopped

2 green chillies chopped

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon urad dal

8 to 10 curry leaves

2 tablespoons oil or ghee

1 pinch turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

2 cloves garlic

2 dried red chillies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

2 tablespoons peanuts

6 to 8 cashews

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Also Read: Moringa Coconut Rice: This Quick And Easy Leftover Rice Recipe For A Wholesome Lunch

Method

Step 1





Wash the moringa leaves well and let them dry completely. Remove any thick stems and keep the leaves aside.





Step 2





Heat a pan and dry roast cumin seeds, dried red chillies, coriander seeds, and sesame seeds until aromatic. Add the dried moringa leaves and roast for a few seconds, then mix in garlic and grind everything into a coarse masala.





Step 3





In the same pan, heat oil or ghee. Add mustard seeds and urad dal and let them crackle.





Step 4





Add curry leaves, onions, and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn soft and light golden. Add peanuts and cashews and roast well.





Step 5





Add turmeric and cooked rice. Mix gently, then sprinkle the prepared moringa masala on top and combine everything evenly.





Step 6





Switch off the flame and add lemon juice. Serve hot with curd or pickle for a balanced meal.





Moringa rice is a healthy and comforting South Indian dish that combines taste with nutrition. With this simple masala twist, it becomes even more flavourful and perfect for everyday meals.