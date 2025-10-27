Mumbai street food is loved across the country, especially iconic snacks like the humble vada pav. But if you're craving something fresh and exciting for your taste buds, we've found the perfect twist for you. This flavour-packed masala pattice pav, shared by Instagram creator @cookwithshivangi_, is the newest snack you'll want to sink your teeth into. It has all the masaledaar goodness of Mumbai's streets, but with a delicious spin that makes it truly addictive. The best part is that you can easily recreate it at home or even order a version of it through your favourite online food delivery app when hunger strikes. So, if you're ready to take your snack game up a notch, this one deserves a spot on your must-try list!

What Is Pattice Made Of?

The pattice (or tikkis) in this specific recipe is made primarily from mashed potatoes and grated paneer. These main ingredients are mixed with aromatic seasonings, including pounded garlic, green chillies, curry leaves, salt, and turmeric, before being shaped and fried.

What Is The Difference Between Pattice And Patties?

Both terms refer to a small, compressed serving of food shaped into a flattened disk. Pattice is the common term used in Indian English and specifically refers to a small, savoury patty, often containing potato or meat. Patty is the more widely used global English term, especially in North America, often associated with a hamburger.

Is Mumbai-Style Masala Pattice Pav Healthy?

While delicious, traditional Mumbai-style pattice pav is generally not considered a healthy food. The deep-fried potato filling, refined flour bun (pav), and high amount of oil used to cook the chutney and toast the pav make it dense in carbohydrates and fats.

What To Serve With Mumbai-Style Masala Pattice Pav?

Mumbai-style pattice pav is typically served on its own as a quick snack or meal. To balance the richness, it is often accompanied by a light side like thin, crispy sev or a side of fried green chillies or mint chutney.

How To Make Mumbai-Style Masala Pattice Pav | Masala Pattice Pav Recipe

1. Prepare The Aloo-Paneer Masala

Heat oil and fry pounded garlic, chopped chillies and curry leaves until aromatic. Incorporate mashed potatoes and grated paneer, mixing well. Season with salt and turmeric, then stir in fresh coriander, cook for 2 minutes and cool completely.

2. Shape And Fry The Pattice

Shape the cooled mixture into round, flat pattice. Heat a thin layer of oil on a tawa and shallow fry on both sides. Cook until they achieve a beautiful golden-brown colour and crisp exterior, then set aside.

3. Make The Garlic-Chilli Chutney

For the fiery chutney, combine garlic, Kashmiri red chilli powder, black salt, cumin powder and a splash of oil in a mixer. Pulse until you achieve a coarse paste with a slightly rustic texture.

4. Cook The Chutney

Heat a small amount of oil on the tawa. Add the chutney paste and saute vigorously for 30-45 seconds, stir in coriander until it sizzles and releases a smoky aroma. Spread this concentrated, hot chutney evenly across the tawa to create the perfect base for your pav.

5. Toast The Pav

Slice pav buns in half and place them directly onto the hot chutney layer on the tawa. Gently press the buns to fully coat both inner sides with the sizzling chutney as they toast lightly. Remove the pav once warm and slightly crisp.

6. Assemble And Serve

Place one hot, crispy pattice inside the warm, chutney-coated pav. Top with thinly sliced onion, fresh tomato and a generous sprinkle of crispy sev for crunch. Close the pav and press lightly to hold it all together. Serve immediately and enjoy!





Whether you make Mumbai-style masala pattice pav at home or order it online, you'll absolutely love it!

