Gujarat, known for its culinary delights, constantly surprises us with its flavours. From the beloved Gujarati Dhokla to the comforting Khandvi, there's always something to relish. And now, we bring you a unique twist on traditional Gujarati cuisine - the famous Farali Pattice of Surat, a delicacy exclusively found in Gujarat. This exciting discovery comes from food blogger Amar Sirohi, known as 'foodie_incarnate' on YouTube. He recently shared a captivating video that garnered 74k views and 2.6k likes in just four days.





The video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these Farali Patties, also known as Surti Patties. The preparation method is as unique as the taste, offering a delightful blend of crispy and tender textures and sweet and salty flavours.

The journey starts with the gentle hand-crushing of papdi, followed by the addition of tutti frutti, sugar, salt, sesame seeds, green chilli paste, and a curry leaf tadka. Coconut and garlic join the mix, creating a spicy and sweet stuffing that's formed into delectable balls.





Next, we move to the potato mixture. Boiled potatoes are mashed and seasoned with turmeric and salt, then mixed with gram flour and cornflour. The dough is shaped into patties, lovingly filled with the flavorful stuffing, and then deep-fried in peanut oil until golden brown.





Watch the full video here:







After watching this delightful culinary adventure, share your thoughts in the comments below. Are you tempted to try these authentic Farali Patties from Gujarat? Let us know your cravings!



