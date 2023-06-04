If you're a die-hard non-vegetarian, you'll always find reasons to incorporate meat into your meals. Whether it's through a delectable mutton curry, a tantalising tandoori chicken snack, or a succulent and juicy kebab, non-vegetarians simply adore meat in all its diverse forms and textures. Another beloved way to savour meat is in the form of keema. Keema, essentially minced meat cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, can be enjoyed on its own or used as a filling for various snacks or parathas. And what better time than the weekend to pamper yourself with mouthwatering delicacies? We present to you a keema recipe that will undoubtedly captivate your taste buds: keema pattice.

In this recipe, minced mutton is skillfully cooked with flavorful masalas and then shallow-fried to perfection. These pattice are crispy on the outside, while the inside remains delightfully juicy, creating an absolute culinary delight. They make for a delightful evening snack or an impressive addition to your next dinner party menu. And don't forget to pair them with a refreshing pudina chutney! Are you already craving them? Let's dive into the recipe without further delay.

What Are Pattice?

Pattice, a popular Maharashtrian street food, is typically prepared using mashed potatoes and peas, somewhat akin to the famous aloo tikkis of North India. The best part about this snack is its versatility. You can experiment with various fillings, including different veggies or even meat. The choice is yours to explore and savour.

How To Make Keema Pattice | Keema Pattice Recipe:

To start, place the minced mutton in a cooker and add oil, garlic, and haldi. Cook it for 3 to 4 whistles. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and add chopped onions, green chillies, and coriander leaves. Mix well. Next, incorporate garam masala, red chilli powder, jeera powder, coriander seed powder, salt, and cornflour. Combine all the ingredients to form a soft dough. Now, shape the mixture into evenly sized tikkis and dip them into a bowl of beaten eggs. Coat them with breadcrumbs. Heat a tawa, add some oil, and place the prepared tikkis on it. Shallow fry them until they turn a beautiful golden brown and become irresistibly crispy. Serve hot and relish!

Click here for the complete recipe for keema pattice.

Sounds tempting, right? Prepare this scrumptious snack at home and surprise your family with your culinary prowess. We'd love to hear your feedback on how it turned out in the comments below. Have a delightful weekend filled with flavoursome indulgence!