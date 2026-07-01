





Imagine sipping your coffee while surrounded by clouds and overlooking mountain peaks. That is the experience Starbucks is now offering with its newest cafe on Vietnam's Fansipan Mountain, making it the highest Starbucks coffeehouse in Asia.





The new Starbucks coffeehouse is located at the peak of Fansipan Mountain, the highest peak in Vietnam, often referred to as the "Roof of Indochina." Visitors can reach the cafe after a 15-minute cable car ride, where they are greeted with panoramic views of the Sapa highlands.

A Cafe Inspired By The Mountains

According to Starbucks, the coffeehouse's design draws inspiration from the natural beauty, cultural richness, and beautiful vistas. The exterior features a sage green façade with locally inspired textile elements, while the interiors use shades of green, warm beige, natural wood, and lush plants to create a calm, nature-inspired atmosphere.





Located at an altitude of 3,063 metres, the coffeehouse features a custom glass artwork inspired by Fansipan Mountain and Vietnam's coffee landscapes. Artwork inspired by botanicals and coffee farms is featured throughout the cafe, while multiple seating areas allow visitors to relax and take in sweeping views of the Sapa mountains.

Where Is The Cafe Located

The Starbucks Fansipan coffeehouse is located at Sân Mây within the Sun World Fansipan Legend complex. Visitors can reach the cafe via a 15-minute cable car ride to the summit of Fansipan Mountain, with tickets priced at around SGD$35.80, according to Time Out.





The coffeehouse is open from 8:30 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 am to 5 pm on Fridays, 8 am to 5 pm on Saturdays, and 8 am to 4 pm on Sundays.

Limited-Edition Cloud Macchiato

To mark the opening, Starbucks Vietnam introduced a limited-time Cloud Macchiato, which was available in both hot and iced versions. The beverage was inspired by the clouds and sky and featured layers of cloud foam, milk, espresso, and caramel drizzle, giving it a creamy, cloud-like texture.





The beverage was launched across Vietnam from March 14 to 20 as a special offering to celebrate the opening of Asia's highest Starbucks coffeehouse.