Coffee shops and cafes are fast becoming some of the most popular haunts of locals in the neighbourhood. Whether for students working on their projects, or official meetings with colleagues and business associates, a coffee shop is definitely a great place to be. An employee of popular coffee spot Starbucks recently went over and above the call of duty to ensure that a teenage customer was safe and did not feel uncomfortable. The incident has gone viral and immense praise has poured in for the Starbucks employee.





The incident was narrated by the 18-year-old girl's mother, Brandy Roberson, on her Facebook page. She revealed that her daughter was all alone at Starbucks in the city of Corpus Christi in Texas when an unpleasant situation occurred. "My 18-year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her," wrote Roberson in her post. The Starbucks barista immediately came up to her table on the pretext of giving a free drink and a message written on the side. A barista handed her "an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up. How grateful I am for people who look out for other people," added the grateful mother.





Take a look at the secret message written by the Starbucks employee to ensure the teenage girl's safety:







Brandy Roberson further said that her daughter felt safe and did not feel the need to remove the lid. However, she was grateful for the Starbucks employee's support. "She felt safe and did not remove the lid, but let them know. She said the whole team was watching over her the rest of the time she was there," wrote the mother in her post.





The Starbucks employee's gesture won a lot of support and praise from internet users. "This brings joy and assurance in the goodness of people," wrote one user while another said, "Love this!!! We all need to look out for each other!!"





What did you think of the touching incident? Tell us in the comments below.