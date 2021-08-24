Popular coffee chain Starbucks has plenty of options when it comes to customising your drink. You can choose between sizes, additional ingredients, and the kind of milk and sugar you want in your coffee. Starbucks often introduces special fruity flavours which are seasonal and limited edition. Mango dragonfruit is one such flavour that they had introduced in the recent past. A Starbucks barista was shocked to see an order for mango dragonfruit lemonade with an additional ingredient which grossed him out. Take a look:











The video of the Starbucks barista drink was shared on multiple social media platforms including YouTube. The man featured in the video is known as @kenmixtape on Instagram, and he often creates similar videos on his Instagram handle too. In the clip, we see him behind the Starbucks counter wearing a mask. "This is the grossest drink anyone has ever ordered no cap," he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, he prepares the mango dragonfruit lemonade with mango syrup, ice cubes, and dragonfruit pieces. "Looks normal, doesn't it? Just wait," he says in the caption. However, what he added next was a shot of Espresso. Yes, indeed - the customer had demanded for a shot of Espresso coffee in his fruity lemonade. Later, the barista tried making the drink and trying it himself. He couldn't help but gag at the bizarre concoction.





Interestingly, Reddit also features a similar discussion among Starbucks employees about the grossest drinks they've made at Starbucks.

















What did you think of the drinks made at Starbucks? Tell us in the comments below.