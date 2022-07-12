Local and seasonal flavours being incorporated into restaurant menus is a trend that has taken off hugely in the post-COVID era. Big names from the food and beverage industry are now introducing brand new offerings keeping local taste profiles in mind. Tata Starbucks is the latest coffee giant to introduce a completely revamped new menu with options like filter coffee, masala chai and more. Customers in Gurugram and Delhi can now savour all-new offerings from the trusted brand. This launch comes with a new marketing campaign by Tata Starbucks called #ItStartsWithYourName - the focus being creating a locally-relevant experience for customers.





There will be a range of new beverages in the new menu by Tata Starbucks. This includes an array of Milkshake flavours such as Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry, the classic Masala Chai and Cardamom Chai, and delicious South Indian Filter Coffee. Exciting price points will make this menu even more attractive for Starbucks patrons. The milkshakes will be priced starting at Rs. 275, while Masala Chai and Filter Coffee will start from Rs. 190. You can also enjoy Starbucks' signature beverages in an all-new size called the 'Picco' cup size. Meaning 'small' in Italian, this cup will be priced starting at just Rs. 185.





Coming to snacks and food options, Tata Starbucks has an exciting range of bite-sized and shareable food items to offer. Chicken Club Wrap, three Dip Nachos, Three Cheese Pull Apart, Hazelnut Triangle and Chocolate Eclair are some of the latest entrants on the menu, starting at just Rs. 150. Tata Starbucks is also launching some delicious sandwiches that are freshly assembled at the store. You can choose from the Green Goodness Spinach Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich, and the Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich priced at Rs. 360.





"We are now piloting substantial changes in our offerings by adding local nuances, from ingredients and variants to sizing and have turned the spotlight on our customers' preferences to give them the best Starbucks experience each time they visit us. We are excited to see our innovations and introductions fuel the next generation of coffee-lovers across India." said, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks.