This Two-Ingredient Face Mask Will Help You Get Soft And Supple Skin

Winter is here and along with it, comes dry and flaky skin. Dry skin can turn out to be quite annoying. If you have been looking for ways to get rid of that flaky dry skin; fret not, we're here to help. A lot of ingredients that are easily available in Indian kitchens can come quite handy in keeping dry skin at bay, especially in winters. Two such ingredients that can possibly do wonders for your skin health are milk and banana. Banana helps in peeling off the dead skin; whereas, milk acts as a clarifying agent. Both the ingredients complement each other quite well and are used in a variety of beauty rituals, including skin care and hair care rituals. Both the ingredients are all-natural, so you can easily use them without worrying about the side-effects. Here is a face mask using these two humble kitchen ingredients that you may bring to your rescue:



Ingredients Required:



1 Banana

1 tablespoon Milk



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add one whole mashed banana in it.



Then, add in one tablespoon of milk in the bowl and mix both the ingredients well.



Once you get a thick paste-like mixture, apply it on your face and neck.



Allow the banana-milk mixture to stay for around 15-20 minutes.



Once done, wash it off with warm water.



Note: In order to get amazing results, you can use this face mask twice a week. After washing your face, you can apply a mild moisturiser to make it look more supple and radiant.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







