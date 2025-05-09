As the sun sets and the evening chill sets in, there's nothing quite like a steaming cup of chai to warm the soul. But what's chai without a delicious snack to pair with it? Enter Masala Khakra, a crispy and savoury delight that's perfect for munching on while sipping your favourite brew. Chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya shares her recipe for this mouth-watering snack and we're excited to share it with you. With its perfect blend of spices and crunchy texture, masala khakra is sure to become your new go-to snack for evening chai time. Let's dive into the recipe and learn how to make this tasty treat at home!

Is Masala Khakra Healthy?

Absolutely! Masala khakra's key ingredient, besan, is a good source of fibre and essential minerals. The addition of spices like haldi, jeera, and kasuri methi further enhances its nutritional profile. While the recipe calls for oil, you can reduce the quantity to make it healthier.

How To Ensure Masala Khakra Turns Out Crispy?

Masala khakra tastes good only when it's perfectly crispy. To achieve this, ensure you use a sufficient amount of oil while cooking on the tawa and heat it evenly. Avoid rushing the cooking process, or it'll be soft in texture.

How To Store Masala Khakra?

Store masala khakra in an airtight container in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. This way, it can last for up to three weeks.

How To Make Masala Khakra At Home | Masala Khakra Recipe

Start by adding besan, haldi, Kashmiri red chilli powder, chili flakes, roasted jeera, salt, hing, kasuri methi and oil to a large bowl. Mix well to combine everything. Then, knead atta as you normally would to form a smooth dough. Make small balls, roll them out, and fill with the prepared besan filling, sealing all edges tightly. Roll it out again and cook on a hot tawa for about 30-40 seconds on each side. Press with a roti presser, drizzle some oil, and cook until golden brown on both sides. Let it cool to room temperature, and your crispy masala khakra is ready!

