Bananas are one of the most loved fruits out there. They are available year-round and can be added to a variety of recipes. Whether it's a banana smoothie, banana cake, banana pudding, or banana chips, their flavour comes out beautifully in all these dishes. If you're a banana lover, just like us, then we have something really exciting for you: introducing Banana Milk Toast. This unique recipe is super comforting, delicious, and can be prepared in just 5 minutes. Whether you make it for the elders in your family or for the kids, it'll be a hit with everyone. The video of this now-viral recipe was shared by chef Shreya Agarwala on her official Instagram page. Here's how you can prepare it in the comfort of your kitchen:

She begins by placing sliced bananas on a slice of bread, spreading them out, and mashing them with a fork. After this, she places another slice of bread over them and repeats the process. Then, she adds another slice of bread on top of the bananas. Next, she melts butter in a non-stick pan and carefully places the stacked bread in it. After allowing it to cook for a few seconds, she flips it and cooks the bread on the other side. Now, she pours milk on top of the bread and along the sides. Once the bread fully absorbs the milk, she flips it and repeats the step. Finally, she transfers the bread onto a plate and drizzles condensed milk all over it. "This one is kid-friendly and loved by everyone at home, from kids to elders," read the caption of her post. You can watch the detailed recipe video here:

The video instantly grabbed the attention of the online community. Many people thanked the chef for sharing such an amazing recipe and expressed their love for the banana-milk combination. One person wrote, "I always loved the banana and bread combo; I just caramelize the outer side with a little bit of sugar instead of soaking it with milk. It will be crunchy on the outside and soft inside. Yum." Another added, "Tried it yesterday, and it was just amazing."

A third person commented, "I've been giving this to my kids for a long time! It's yum! Make it in ghee, and it will be even tastier," suggested another. A fifth user wrote, "Now I'll have to try this one for my kiddo." "This is my go-to toast to eat in the morning," commented a sixth person.

What do you think about this banana milk toast? Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments section below!