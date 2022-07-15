Indo-Chinese lovers, raise your hands! Indo-Chinese is one of those cuisines that have been a huge part of our lives. We have been eating these dishes since the beginning of time, and we never get tired of them. Indo-Chinese cuisine is readily available around the country, and we even make it at our homes. Until now, we all have relished the tasty chilli dishes such as chilli potatoes, paneer, chicken, and more. While there is an endless variety in this cuisine, we surely won't run out of dishes to have. And to add another one of the yumminess from this cuisine to your menu, here we bring you a recipe of crispy Chinese corn to try! This delish recipe is by Chef Ranveer Brar. Chef Ranveer often posts videos of yummy recipes on Instagram, and this one is his latest creation.





(Also Read: 7 Street-Style Chinese Food Vans And Stalls In Delhi For Your Desi Indo-Chinese Craving)





This crispy Chinese corn is a perfect mix of vegetables, fried corn, and spices. It is easy to make and hardly takes time to cook. Plus, in this rainy weather, this recipe is a must-try. With a cup of chai, it will surely make you ask for more. Check out the recipe below:

Crispy Chinese Corn Recipe: Here's How To Make Crispy Chinese Corn

Ingredients

10-12 Baby Corns (cut in half)





Water





1/2 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste





1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder





1 tbsp Refined Flour





3 tbsp Corn-Starch





Oil for frying











For Tempering





1.5 tbsp Oil





1 inch Ginger





1-2 cloves of Garlic





1 small Onion





4 Green Chillies





2 tbsp tender Coriander Stem





Fried Baby Corn





Salt to taste





1/2 tsp Black Pepper Powder





1/4 tsp Powdered Sugar











Method





Take the half-cut baby corn and boil them in water for five minutes. Now, add salt, black pepper powder, refined flour, and corn starch to the baby corn and mix it properly. Now deep fry the corns in medium hot oil until lightly golden. Keep aside for further use.





In a wok, heat oil and add ginger, garlic, onion, and saute. Add green chillies, tender coriander stem, and saute again. Now add the fried baby corn, salt, black pepper powder, and powdered sugar and toss it properly, ensuring that it coats everything properly. Cook it for another minute and garnish it with spring onion and coriander leaves.











Watch the full recipe of this crispy Chinese baby corn here:





Try out this yummy recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!