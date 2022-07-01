You'd be lying if you say that you don't like the desi-style chowmein you get on the streets. There's something about the street-style Chinese food that you just can't get in any fancy restaurant. Probably it's the mash-up of Indian flavours with Chinese ingredients that always sits well on our palate. A Chinese van parked pretty in a lane always enthralls and draws us towards it. A tad bit oily, and full of masalas, street-style Chinese food is tempting to the core. So much so, that there are days when we yearn only for this food. If you also get such bouts of cravings every now and then, you must know which plate to hit immediately.

7 Street-Style Chinese Food Places In Delhi:

1. Little Dragon, Defence Colony

For many, a trip to the Defence Colony market is solely for the Chinese van there, named Little Dragon. Pick anything from the menu and you'll satiate your Punjabi cum Chinese craving at once. Egg chowmein, Singapuri chowmein and momos are must-tries. And don't forget to ask for extra chutney as you just can't get enough of these.

Where: Defence Colony Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 300 (approx.)

Momos are one of the most popular foods in Delhi.

2. Hot Pot, GK-1

Not too far away from Little Dragon is another great Chinese van - Hot Pot. Their regular veg noodles paired with chilli chicken is to die for. Also worth trying is a plateful of oh-so-yummy spring rolls.

Where: Ekasur Vithi Rd, Block B, Greater Kailash I, New Delhi

Cost for two - INR 400 (approx.)

3. Avantika Food Corner, Lajpat Nagar

Take a break from street shopping in Lajpat Nagar and indulge in the street-style Chinese food at Avantika Food Corner. Their fried momos and noodles paired with red chutney will charge you up for the rest for your expedition.

Where: Opposite 3Cs Cinema Complex, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 200 (approx.)

4. Daksh Chinese Food, Connaught Place

A visit to Connaught Place is incomplete without having the super delicious chilli potatoes and noodles paired with manchurian at Daksh Chinese Food stall. Enjoy desi Chinese at its best!

Where: 22, KG Marg (Opposite Antriksh Bhawan), Connaught Place, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 300 (approx.)

5. Hot N Hot Chinese Food, Hauz Khas

If you are visiting Hauz Khas, not to eat at one of the cafes or restaurants but just for a stroll on the bustling streets, then this Chinese stall should be your stopover. And do try their chicken sweet corn soup besides noodles to warm up your heart.

Where: Opposite Aurobindo Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 300 (approx.)

6. Dragon Hut, Pitampura

Looking for something unique to whet your street Chinese food craving? Chilli Chicken Burger at Dragon Hut will blow away your mind. Of course, the usual noodles, manchurian and spring rolls here are great too.





Where: AP Block Market, Near Corporation Bank ATM, Pitampura, New Delhi

Cost for two: INR 350 (approx.)

7. Garden Chef, Lodhi Road

Although the bright green colour of the stall is just about the garden feel you'll get, the food here is an absolute knockout. Chicken momos and garlic rice are a must-try here.





Where: Opposite Lodhi Road Post Office

Cost for two: INR 350 (approx.)

Garlic rice is loved by many.

Never leave your desi Indo-Chinese food hankering unattended. Head to these places to eat to your heart's content.