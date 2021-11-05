A nutritious, rich and wholesome breakfast seems like a far-off dream for most of us who are caught up in the house chores, office work or early morning classes. Yet, with just a cup of coffee or tea in our hands, we always wish someone would quickly make a heavy breakfast for us and fill our growling stomachs. So, if you also find yourself in the same situation almost every day, it's now time to change that! And to help you do the same, today we bring you a quick and nutritious recipe of tomato egg stir fry. This recipe is full of nutrition, taste and gives you a good amount of energy for the day. With just a few ingredients, this recipe is easy to make and has many health benefits to it.





5 Health Benefits Of Eggs | 5 Reasons Why We Should Eat Eggs:

1. Helps In Weight Management

Eggs are low in calories. A large egg contains approximately 78 calories, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. So if you want to lose weight, then eggs can be a part of your diet!

2. Nutrient-Rich

Whole eggs are nutritionally dense, containing nearly every nutrient you require. They are good sources of some difficult-to-obtain nutrients like vitamin D and B12 and the mineral iodine.

3. Good For Eyes

It is normal for our vision to deteriorate as we age. Eggs are one such food that is known to aid in eye health. The egg yolk contains a lot of carotenes, especially lutein and zeaxanthin, which are known to prevent macular degeneration and cataract.

4. Strengthens Bones

Eggs are high in vitamin D, which is necessary for strong bones. They also contain a lot of phosphorus and vitamin D. This potent combination aids the body in obtaining the building blocks required for strong bones and teeth.

5. Good For Skin And Hair

Because eggs contain sulphur and amino acids, they are good for your skin and hair. They also contain a variety of vitamins and minerals that promote healthy growth.





So, with these benefits of eggs, let us check out how to make tomato egg stir fry!

How To Make Tomato Egg Stir-Fry | Easy Tomato Egg Stir-Fry Recipe:

To make this dish, first, take two eggs and slightly scramble them on a pan. Then keep it aside. Now take some oil in a pan and add ginger-garlic paste, chopped onions, and masalas. To this, add chopped tomatoes and cook till soft. Then throw in the scrambled eggs and combine everything. Serve with bread and enjoy!





