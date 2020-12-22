5 Unique Egg Recipes You Must Try If You Truly Love Protein-Rich Eggs

These unique egg recipes are a must try.

Here are some unique egg recipes you can try.

Do you love eggs for breakfast? You are one of the millions egg lovers that can have egg in any form to give their mornings an energetic start. From scrambled eggs to boiled eggs, you can make them any which way you like, and they'll taste great in each and every recipe. Now, that you've confessed to being a fan of eggs, we are sure you must have tried numerous egg recipes you would know of. But what if you find more egg recipes that you probably never heard of before?





Can't to find out what these recipes are? Here we have brought to you some lesser-known, unique egg recipes that you must try if you haven't' already.





Unique Egg Recipes That Are Worth A Try:

1. Turkish Eggs





If omelette is your go-to egg recipe, Turkish eggs called 'cilibir' is on everyday breakfast menu of restaurants and households in Turkey. This dish has poached eggs placed on hung curd mixture, with warm and melted spiced butter poured all over it. Click here to view full recipe.





2. Spanish Omelette

Give regular omelette some rest. Try this unique Spanish omelette recipe that is going to surprise and impress your taste buds at the same time. Potatoes, egg and onion are sauteed together in olive oil and butter to make a thick loaf of omelette. Click here to view full recipe.





3. African Omelette





Another omelette recipe that you must give a try. African omelette is made with a mixture of minced mutton, onions, red chilli paste, bay leaf and of course, eggs. You can even add some shredded cheese and herbs to make this meal even better. Click here to view full recipe.





4. Baked Spinach Eggs





Believe me, spinach and eggs make for a terrific combination - try it out in this healthy baked eggs recipe. Saute onion, spinach, cherry tomato and basil leaves, and top the veggies with whisked eggs mixed with cream or milk. Bake it to make a nutrient-rich meal. Click here to view full recipe.





5. Stuffed Eggs





This egg dish will take you by surprise. Satiate your desi palate with your love for eggs. Make crispy fried eggs by stuffing boiled eggs with a mixture of masalas, curd, nuts, cheese and tamarind paste. Stuffed eggs are then dipped in a flour batter and deep fried till golden brown. Click here to view full recipe.





Prove you unbridled love for eggs by turning them into these unique but smashing hit dishes.









