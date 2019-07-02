Type-2 Diabetes: Drinking Kale Juice May Help Regulate High Blood Sugar

Type-2 diabetes is a condition where the body is unable to respond to insulin properly.

Kale has become a nutritional showstopper of sorts. After broccoli, this leafy vegetable has become a staple in healthy salads and juices. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "It is an exceptional source of chlorophyll, and its calcium and iron content are highly bioavailable (easily absorbed). It helps balance hormones and lower cholesterol, and its antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids give kale strong anti-inflammatory properties." Kale is an excellent source of beta-carotene that may do wonders for your eye health and also contains Vitamin C, which helps bolster your immunity. If a new small scale study is to be believed, drinking kale juice may also help check blood sugar fluctuations in Type-2 diabetes.





Type-2 diabetes is a condition where the body is unable to respond to insulin properly. If left untreated, diabetes could take a toll on your kidneys, heart and also lead to weight gain. One can also suffer from chronic complications related to eyes, feet and nerves. Diabetics are often advised to keep a check on their diet.





The study, published in the journal Nutrition Research And Practice, suggests that the supplementation of kale juice affected blood pressure, lipid profiles, and blood glucose in subclinical hypertensive patients.





(Also Read: Kale Nutrition: Amazing Kale Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits)

Here Are Some Reasons Kale Could Be An Ideal Addition To Your Diabetes Diet:







1. Kale Has Low GI Value: Glycemic index or GI is a relative ranking given to carbohydrates present in the food depending upon how they affect blood sugar levels. Foods with low GI tend to metabolise slowly and enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.





2. Kale Is Non-Starchy In Nature: The carbohydrates present in the veggie are good carbs, which do not cause rapid surge in blood sugar levels.





3. Rich In Antioxidants: Kale has many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which help manage many chronic inflammatory conditions that are often tied to diabetes.





(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: 5 Whole Grain Desi Flat Bread Recipes For Diabetics)





4. Kale Juice Is Low In Calories: It is an excellent alternative to high-calorie beverages and sodas that are known to topple blood sugar levels.





5. Kale Is High In Fibre: Though you lose a good amount of fibre when you juice the veggie, we would suggest you to mix your kale juice with other veggies to make it thick, and steeped in nutritive goodness.











So try adding kale juice to your diabetes diet and let us know how you are enjoying its benefits. It is advisable that you ask your doctor first before making any major alteration to your diet.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



