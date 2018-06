Kale Nutrition: Amazing Kale Nutrition Facts And Health Benefits

Highlights Kale is the crowned queen of green leafy vegetables

Kale belongs to the botanical family of Brassica oleracea

Kale acquired a superstar status on our menu only as late as 2012

Curly-leaf (Scots kale, blue curled kale)

Bumpy-leaf (black cabbage, better known by its Italian translation 'cavolo nero', and also known as Tuscan Cabbage, Tuscan Kale, lacinato and dinosaur kale)

Plain-leaf

Leaf and spear (a cross between curly-leaf and plain-leaf)

Nutrient Unit Value per 100 g Water g 89.63 Energy kcal 35 Protein g 2.92 Total lipid (fat) g 1.49 Carbohydrate, by difference g 4.42 Fiber, total dietary g 4.1 Sugars, total g 0.99 Calcium, Ca mg 254 Iron, Fe mg 1.60 Magnesium, Mg mg 33 Phosphorus, P mg 55 Potassium, K mg 348 Sodium, Na mg 53 Zinc, Zn mg 0.39 Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid mg 93.4 Thiamin mg 0.113 Riboflavin mg 0.347 Niacin mg 1.180 Vitamin B-6 mg 0.147 Folate, DFE 痢 62 Vitamin B-12 痢 0.00 Vitamin A, RAE 痢 241 Vitamin A, IU IU 4812 Vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol) mg 0.66 Vitamin D (D2 + D3) 痢 0.0 Vitamin D IU 0 Vitamin K (phylloquinone) 痢 389.6 Fatty acids, total saturated g 0.178 Fatty acids, total monounsaturated g 0.104 Fatty acids, total polyunsaturated g 0.673 Fatty acids, total trans g 0.000 Cholesterol mg 0 Caffeine mg 0

Rich In Anti-oxidant:Anti-oxidants are important for scavenging the free radicals that cause a metabolic problem called oxidative stress. Kale has two prominent antioxidant carotenoids. Dietary carotenoids are proven to provide protection against certain cancers and degenerative eye problems. Carotenoids protect plants against photo oxidative processes; in the human body they are a part of the antioxidant system. Beta Carotene. Out of a large number of carotenoids, beta carotene is the most usable by our body. Beta carotene is thought to increase the production of glutathione - our body's master antioxidant, and an essential part of our natural defence system. In addition, beta carotene is a free radical fighting antioxidant on its own. Lutein: Also called the eye vitamin, Lutein is an important ingredient that protects our eyes. Lutein helps the eyes from free radical damage caused by blue light and sun exposure. It also works to prevent or delay cataracts, keeping the lens clean. Fights Inflammation:Inflammation is your immune system's reaction to irritation, injury, or infection. It's a normal response but when it becomes chronic, it leads to a number of health problems. Omega 3 present in good quantities in kale. Omega 3 poly unsaturated fats are well researched for their anti-inflammatory properties and have been found to be beneficial for arthritis, asthma and autoimmune disorders. Vitamin K is another potent anti-inflammatory agent present in most green leafy vegetables. This vitamin has been found to be an effective anti-inflammatory agent in several studies. It is known to supress the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Vitamin C helps the body get rid of free radicals that damage cells and tissues leading to inflammatory responses. Vitamin C may also be effective in lowering C-proteins. Cancer Prevention: Both oxidative stress and chronic inflammation are precursors for developing cancer. Kale nutrition highlights the abundance of anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients. Moreover:

Flavonoids are linked to a decreased risk of cancer in a number of epidemiological studies. Quercetin, a flavonoid present in kale, is associated with a reduced the risk of lung cancer and another flavonoid of kale - kaempferol is found to be protective against stomach cancer. The huge amounts of flavonoids in kale all add up to its cancer protective properties.

are linked to a decreased risk of cancer in a number of epidemiological studies. Quercetin, a flavonoid present in kale, is associated with a reduced the risk of lung cancer and another flavonoid of kale - kaempferol is found to be protective against stomach cancer. The huge amounts of flavonoids in kale all add up to its cancer protective properties. Glucosinolates found in all cruciferous vegetables are capable of stopping cancer growth in its tracks. These sulphur containing compounds are broken down while chewing, chopping and digestion into active compounds like indoles, thiocyanates and isothiocyanates. These work by inactivation of carcinogens, protection against DNA damage, induce cell death (apoptosis), inhibit tumour blood vessel formation and inhibit tumour cell migration.

Health Benefits Of Kale Nutrition

The nutritional value of kale is very high

If this was not enough reasons for you to include this amazingly nutritious vegetable in your diet, then you must know that kale has many other health benefits like promotes heart health , helps in brain development and prevention of birth defects.There are only two conditions where excessive intake of kale is detrimental: people taking blood thinners and people with thyroid problemsKale is quite a versatile vegetable with multiple health benefits. You may include this wonder veggie in your meals or add it to your smoothie.