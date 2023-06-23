In a country renowned for its rich diversity of flavours, where culinary traditions flourish, tea remains an intrinsic part of Indian culture. Tea is not just a drink; it's an experience when time slows down and transports you to a state of pure bliss. To enhance the experience, exclusive tea rooms with their alluring ambience and impeccable service give you the luxury of tranquil tea time. Thankfully, there are many exquisite tea rooms all over the country that call discerning tea connoisseurs for exclusive chai sessions, each one boasting a unique character and offering tempting blends that re-energise you with every pour.

Also Read: A Tea Lover's Paradise: Top 10 Tea Estate Destinations To Explore In India

A Look At 16 Exclusive Tea Rooms In India:

1. The Tea Lounge at The Imperial

Immerse yourself in sheer luxury at The Tea Lounge, nestled within the grandeur of The Imperial in New Delhi. This opulent tea room is renowned for its refined ambience and offers an extensive selection of teas sourced from around the globe. Prepare to unwind and savour the rich flavours as you bask in the sophisticated atmosphere.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Tea and Patisserie Lounge at Seven Seas

Soco by Seven Seas recently launched the Tea and Patisserie Lounge at the Seven Seas Hotel. This sophisticated space is designed to offer a serene ambience where tea lovers can gather to sample the finest tea blends while indulging in delectable sweet and savoury delights, including European and American pastries. The three special tea blends: Robust Cocoa, Floral Bluss, and Exotic Bloom are must-tries. One can take part in interesting activities like tea-tasting sessions and cupcake decoration.

3. Mister Chai at Shangri-La

Mister Chai takes inspiration from the vibrant world of regional Indian street food, giving it a contemporary twist. Located in the esteemed Shangri-La, this modern and luxurious establishment captures the essence of a traditional Indian tea shop. While immersing yourself in the local tea culture, you can choose from a wide array of international teas, traditional Indian chai, or freshly brewed coffee. Accompany your beverage with sweet pastries and savoury snacks to complete this extraordinary experience.

4. The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar

Step into the charming world of The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar, a delightful teashop and book cafe that exudes comfort and tranquillity. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this casual dining outlet offers an enchanting tea-tasting experience. Sample a diverse range of teas sourced from various corners of the globe, complemented by a selection of light snacks. The warm and inviting ambience, laced with a touch of sophistication, creates the perfect setting for indulging in classic black teas, herbal infusions, and speciality teas like chai lattes and bubble teas.

5. The Tea Lounge at ITC Maurya

Unwind in the lavish Tea Lounge at ITC Maurya, located in the heart of New Delhi. Indulge in an extensive selection of teas from around the world, expertly paired with delightful snacks and light meals. Immerse yourself in the luxurious surroundings as you enjoy every sip in this opulent tea sanctuary.

6. The Tea Lounge at The Oberoi

Discover the epitome of luxury at The Tea Lounge in Gurgaon, housed within The Oberoi. This esteemed tea lounge offers a lavish experience, featuring an extensive selection of teas sourced globally. Complemented by delectable snacks and light meals, the indulgent atmosphere will transport you to a world of refined flavours and relaxation.

7. The Tea Lounge at Trident Gurgaon

Immerse yourself in a world of luxury at the Tea Lounge within Trident Gurgaon. Indulge in a diverse range of teas sourced globally, complemented by tantalizing snacks and light meals. Let the serene ambience of this exclusive tea lounge transport you to a realm of pure bliss.

Photo Credit: iStock

8. The Tea Lounge at ITC Grand Bharat

Discover a haven of tea delights at the Tea Lounge within the prestigious ITC Grand Bharat in Gurgaon. Immerse yourself in an exclusive tea experience as you explore a diverse range of teas sourced globally. Accompanied by exquisite snacks and light meals, this tea lounge guarantees a truly indulgent escapade.

9. The Tea Room at Taj Mahal Palace

Prepare to be captivated by the luxurious Tea Room at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. This opulent tea haven beckons with its extensive collection of teas, ensuring there is a blend to satisfy every discerning palate. Immerse yourself in the warm and inviting atmosphere as you relish the moments of solitude with your chosen cup of tea.

10. Karma Kettle Retail & Tea Room, Kolkata

Karma Kettle is known for their unique blends and also their classics, which are immensely popular among residents of the city and tourists alike. Their nolen gur cha is something else. For a true tea experience in the land of Kolkata, Karma Kettle is the place to be.

11. The Tea Place By Manjushree

Take your love for tea across borders by enjoying the Italian and American blends in The Tea Place by Manjushree. The wide range of tea selections will surely spoil you for choice. Get some solace in your cup of tea amid the bustling streets of Kolkata.

12. The Tea Room at The Leela Palace

Located in Bengaluru, The Tea Room at The Leela Palace promises an extraordinary tea experience that will leave a lasting impression. Boasting an impressive assortment of teas from around the world, paired with delicious snacks and light meals, this tea room invites you to savour each sip amidst elegance and sophistication.

13. The Tea Lounge at ITC Windsor

Immerse yourself in regal splendour at The Tea Lounge, nestled within the magnificent ITC Windsor in Bangalore. Engage your senses with an exquisite range of teas sourced globally, accompanied by tantalizing snacks and light meals. Let the majestic ambience of this tea lounge transport you to a realm of pure indulgence.

14. The Tea Room at The Ritz-Carlton

In the heart of Bengaluru, The Ritz-Carlton invites you to partake in an unforgettable tea experience at their renowned Tea Room. Immerse yourself in luxury as you explore their diverse range of teas from different corners of the world. Accompanied by mouthwatering snacks and light meals, this tea room promises to elevate your senses to new heights.

15. The Tea Room at Taj West End

Prepare to be enchanted by The Tea Room at Taj West End, an extraordinary tea destination in Bangalore. Immerse yourself in a diverse array of teas from around the world, thoughtfully complemented by delicious snacks and light meals. Surrender to the enchanting atmosphere as you embark on a memorable tea journey.

16. The Tea Room at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Prepare to be enchanted by the Tea Room at Taj Falaknuma Palace, nestled in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. This exclusive tea destination offers a remarkable selection of teas sourced from various corners of the globe. Complemented by delectable snacks and light meals, this tea room guarantees a luxurious and memorable experience.





Embark on a tea lover's odyssey, India's best luxurious tea rooms await you.





Also Read: What Is The Difference Between High Tea And Afternoon Tea? All You Need To Know