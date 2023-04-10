It can be tiring to cook proper meals during weekdays, especially when you are loaded with work. So, to make quick snacks that don't take more than 10 minutes to prepare can be a blessing for many of us. And what's better than savouring some chatpati chaat, which is also healthy to eat. This healthy khakhra chaat recipe can be your go-to meal to beat your chaat cravings when you have less time in your hands. Khakhra chaat is made from wheat khakhra, which is topped with vegetables. This snack is crispy, tasty and easy to make, and can also be served as an appetiser.





For those who are unfamiliar with khakhra, it is a thin crispy-round cracker made from mat bean, wheat flour and oil. Khakhra is a popular Gujarati snack, which is served for breakfast or evening snack. It is easy to eat as it can be broken into small pieces and eaten with any dip like green chutney, achaar, imli ki chutney, etc. Many people prefer to eat khakhra with sabzi, turning it into a complete meal.





Also Read: Treat Your Taste Buds With This Easy 10-Minute Kachumber Salad Recipe

Is Khakhra Baked Or Deep Fried?

You can have healthy khakhra chaat as a quick snack.

A common question is whether khakra is baked or fried? Khakra is not deep fried in oil, rather, it is made by baking or roasting the khakhra sheet (roti) on a tawa (iron pan). Nowadays people have easy access to oven, and so one can simply bake khakhra in it. Khakra is considered a healthy snack.

Is Khakra Good For Weight Loss?

Khakhra is a delicious and nutritious food. It is baked which makes it a healthier option for a weight loss diet. If you're trying to lose weight, this can be your go-to snack because it is low in fat and high in dietary fibre, vitamins, and iron. To make it healthier, you can have it with vegetables and yoghurt too. You can include this in your diet if you also wish to control your cholesterol levels.

How Many Days Does Khakhra Last?

Whole wheat khakhra is the perfect Indian dry snack, which has a shelf life of over two weeks if kept in an airtight container. Its shelf life is considerably longer as compared to other snacks since it is dry and baked. It will become soggy and lose its crispiness if it is not kept in an airtight container.





Also Read: Up For Bihari Delicacy? 3 Chokha Recipes To Pair With Your Litti

How To Make Khakhra Chaat I Khakhra Chaat Recipe:

You don't need a lot of ingredients to prepare khakhra chaat at home. This is a simple recipe which can be prepared with basic ingredients available in your kitchen pantry. Khakhra is the star ingredient of the dish. Besides this, you will need chopped tomatoes, onion, boiled potatoes, sev, fresh lemon juice, coriander leaves, green chutney and tamarind chutney. To enhance flavour you can add spices like red chili powder, chaat masala, jeera powder, and salt.





For full recipe, click here.





Khakhra is easy to carry and eat, which makes it an ideal travel snack. So next time you plan a trip, make sure to put this healthy snack in your bag.