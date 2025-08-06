Suji, or semolina, is a pantry staple in Indian kitchens. This versatile ingredient can be used to create a wide variety of delicious dishes, from sweet puddings to savoury breakfasts. Known for its coarse texture and nutty flavour, semolina is the secret to many crispy and spongy delights. In fact, many people choose semolina for healthy snacks and meals because of its nutritional benefits.

What Is Semolina (Suji)?

Semolina is a coarse flour made from durum wheat. In South India, it's often referred to as rava. This versatile grain is used to make everything from fluffy idlis to crispy dosas and rich halwa.





Also Read: 30 Min Recipes: 5 Delicious Sooji Recipes For Quick Breakfast

Health Benefits of Semolina (Suji)

Semolina is not only delicious but also a healthy choice. It's rich in iron, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and fibre, which helps keep you feeling full for longer. This can aid in weight management and improve digestion.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

6 Classic Semolina Recipes You Can Easily Make At Home

Here are six classic recipes that showcase the incredible versatility of semolina, ranging from light snacks to decadent desserts.

1. Suji Dhokla

Dhokla is a light and spongy steamed snack from Gujarat. Making it with semolina adds a wonderful texture, and because it's steamed, it's a lighter alternative to fried snacks. Serve your suji dhokla with green chutney and fried chilies for an authentic experience.

2. Rava Upma

This simple yet satisfying South Indian breakfast is a staple in many households. To make it, you'll gently toast the semolina and then cook it with water, chopped vegetables, curry leaves, and mild spices until it reaches a fluffy consistency. A sprinkle of desiccated coconut adds a delightful finishing touch. The best part is that you can easily find it at any South Indian restaurant on your food delivery app to get it delivered to your home.

3. Suji Cheela

For a quick and healthy breakfast, try this suji cheela. This savoury pancake-like dish is made with semolina, chickpea flour (besan), and a blend of spices. It's a crispy, flavourful treat that's a hit with both kids and adults. Serve it with a tangy green chutney for a complete meal.





Also Read: 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Rava Upma At Home

4. Suji Toast

Looking for a healthy way to start your day? This no-bread suji toast is a perfect solution. A batter of semolina and finely chopped vegetables like carrots, onions, and capsicum is spread onto bread slices and pan-fried until golden and crispy. It's a great option for a rushed morning.

5. Rava Dosa

Rava dosa is a popular South Indian dish known for its unique, lacy texture and crispiness. Made with a thin batter of semolina, rice flour, and spices, these dosas are a crowd-pleaser. Enjoy them hot with a side of creamy coconut chutney and a bowl of comforting sambar. No mood to cook? You can simply order it online.

6. Suji Ka Halwa

Also known as rava kesari or sheera, suji ka halwa is a classic Indian dessert. This rich and fragrant sweet is made by toasting semolina in ghee and then cooking it with sugar syrup, cardamom, and a garnish of chopped almonds. It's often prepared for special occasions and is the perfect dessert to serve when unexpected guests arrive.





These are some easy and delicious recipes made from semolina which you can prepare at home quickly.