Every time we go to our favourite restaurant, we are always excited about ordering all kinds of our favourite. But have you ever noticed that certain dishes come in certain types of utensils? Like the dals we order usually come in a small bucket-like container that helps to keep it warm. In comparison, some dishes come in a round plate to pick them up comfortably. Similarly, you might have noticed that some specific dishes come in a handi. This handi usually refers to the slow cooking styles of various vegetables. The round-bottomed vessel allows the food to have direct heat contact. The lid seals the vessel and allows the food to cook in its own steam. This slow cooking in a pot amp up the dish's taste and makes it even more irresistible. However, when we try to make this dish at home, we might not get the same taste. So, if you are looking for an easy recipe to help you get that restaurant-style flavour, we have just what you need!





The recipe that we bring you today is a delicious way to make a handi dish. Here, you would have to make use of multiple ingredients and veggies to get that flavour burst. You can have this veg handi with roti/naan or even rumali roti. Plus, when you pair it with a side of chutney and onion rings, then brace yourself for maximum indulgence! Find the full recipe below:

Veg Handi Recipe: Here's How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Handi

First, chop veggies like carrots, beans, onions, tomatoes and capsicum. Then boil them. Add some oil and saute onions, tomatoes, cashews, ginger, and garlic in a pan. Blend these and make a paste-like consistency. Cook this paste on low flame and throw in the required masalas. Then add the veggies. Once they cook, transfer it to a handi and cook in the handi again. Then let the surface of the handi cool a bit and serve!





For the full recipe of restaurant-style veg handi, click here.





Make this delight and let us know how you liked the taste of it!