When we think of the best sources of protein, we often think of different types of meat. However, protein is not limited to animal products. There are many plant-based foods that can be added to a protein-rich vegetarian/vegan diet. Bangalore-based food startup, Vegolution has launched Hello Tempayy, super bean-based easy-to-prepare meals that can be adapted to different cuisines, occasions and cooking styles. Tempay is a delicious, nutritious, healthy, 100% vegetarian, high-protein food made by fermenting the highest quality non-GMO soybeans.

This delicious, ready-to-eat product is a balanced source of nutrition for vegetarians and conscious foodies looking to add variety to their diets. This product is currently available in six variants: Natural, Spicy Peri Peri, Simply Sriracha, Peppery Szechuan Chilli, Roasted Chettinad and Spiced Tawa Masala.





While speaking of the nutritional value, Hello Tempayy products are fortified with vitamin B-12 and iron. With excellent flavour absorption, hearty texture and mild nutty flavor, this is the perfect ingredient to add variety to your daily diet.

Customers can buy their choice of Hello Tempayy products in Delhi and Gurgaon on www.hellotempayy.com. It is also available on Amazon, Big Basket and in over 250 select stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.