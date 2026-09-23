Paris is known for its grand boulevards, iconic landmarks and irresistible food, but sometimes it is the simplest treats that make a trip memorable. During a visit to the French capital, a content creator decided to try one of the city's famous fruit sorbets and shared his experience with his followers.

Made with fresh fruit, the sorbets feature vibrant flavours and refreshing texture. “The owner was telling me every morning she goes to the market to get the freshest fruits. They cut it out and then blend it with water and then put it back in the fruit shell. That's it. Two ingredients – fruit and water,” the creator explained.

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In the video he was seen sitting at a roadside cafe with a tempting platter of stuffed fruit sorbet in front of him, including pineapple, mango, avocado, cocoa, banana chocolate and more. When it came to tasting the sorbet, the creator first picked the mango sorbet.

The rich creamy texture of the sorbet prompted him to declare that it was one of the best mango sorbets he has ever tasted. “It tastes like the most delicious juicy mango you've ever had,” he said.

Next, he tried the avocado sorbet. While he was “scared” to try it at first, after tasting it, the creator revealed it tasted like guacamole. Then he tried a giant pineapple sorbet. After taking the first bite, the creator could not stop but compliment the creamy texture of it. “This is the creamiest sorbet I have ever had,” he declared.

Last but not least, he tried the chocolate banana sorbet. It looked so tempting that a few passersby actually stopped to take a look at it, and the creator offered them a taste of the sorbet. Equally creamy and rich, the chocolate banana sorbet was clearly one of the best.

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While each of the sorbets tasted delicious, the creator revealed they come with an absurd price tag. The half mango sorbet was priced at €20, and the pineapple was €36. The cocoa sorbet was €32, while the avocado and chocolate banana sorbet was €15 each.

Would you ever try such expensive fruit sorbets?