Go to any Indian kitchen, and once you open the vegetable drawer, chances are the first thing that you spot is garlic. We Indians love garlic in everything, from chutneys to tadkas to spicy pastes. Just a little bit of garlic changes the flavour of the whole dish. Now while garlic is loved all over India, there is one town in Madhya Pradesh which produces and trades this vegetable on a much larger scale. If you are a fan of garlic, you wouldn't want to miss this! Let's find out which place is known as the Garlic City of India.





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Mandsaur Is Known As The ‘Garlic City Of India'

Photo: Unsplash





Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh is often called the ‘Garlic City of India'. Garlic is the district's One District One Product (ODOP) crop and is a major source of income for many farmers here. The garlic grown in Mandsaur is pretty famous for its strong flavour, good-quality cloves and longer storage life.





Garlic farming plays an important role in the district's economy. Madhya Pradesh is among India's leading garlic-producing states, and Mandsaur is one of its key growing regions. Over the years, the crop has become closely associated with the district and its farming community.

What Makes Mandsaur Garlic Popular?

Mandsaur garlic is known for its strong flavour and good keeping quality. The garlic grown here has a sharp aroma and high oil content, while the region's soil and climate are well-suited for its cultivation. Some local varieties can also be stored for longer periods, making them popular among both farmers and traders.





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Photo: Unsplash

The crop is not sold only as fresh garlic. It is also used to make products such as garlic powder, garlic oil, paste, pickles and dehydrated flakes. This helps create demand for Mandsaur garlic in different markets and adds to its commercial value.

Garlic Is Mandsaur's ODOP Product

Garlic is Mandsaur's designated One District One Product (ODOP) crop under the Madhya Pradesh government's programme. The crop is grown extensively across the district and is an important source of income for many local farmers.





It's no surprise, then, that Mandsaur is often mentioned among India's major garlic-growing regions. Over the years, garlic has become closely associated with the district, earning it the nickname 'Garlic City of India.'